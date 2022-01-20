Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is now available for pre-order in India: The main details are:





Starting today, Microsoft has announced a pre-order for the latest Surface Pro 8. The tablet will be available in India from February 15, 2022, along with Surface Pro 7+, through authorized offline stores and online retailers. Surface Pro 8 starts at Rs 1,04,499 and will be available to popular online partners such as Amazon and Reliance Digital.

Detachable signature keyboards are provided free of charge when purchased from some partners and are only available on pre-order. Elsewhere, it sells for 16,999 rupees. You’ll also receive a Surface Slim Pen 2 with a kickstand to lift the screen and tactile feedback that emulates the feel of paper when writing and drawing.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Pricing and Features

The new version comes with an 11th generation Intel Core processor (i3, i5, and i7 options). The model starts with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage configuration, with variations up to 32GB + 1TB.

The tablet features a vibrant 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This time the bezel is slimmer and has a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The back is equipped with a 10MP camera capable of 4K recording, and the speaker supports Dolby Atmos. When fully charged, Microsoft boasts a 16-hour battery life.

The two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the side can be used for general data transfer, as well as for connecting to multiple 4K monitors. You can also set up an external graphics card and dock to push your tablet to the limit by using it for gaming.

Features of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and above

Starting with the new 11th generation Intel Core processor, Surface Pro 7+ offers a minor upgrade than previous versions, with a longer battery life that lasts up to 15 hours. It comes with both a USB Type-A port and a Type-C port, providing adaptability for docking external displays.

The rear camera enables 1080p recording and features Dolby Atmos speakers and dual Farfield studio microphones. Similar to the Surface Pro 8, the model starts with an 8GB + 128GB configuration and up to 32GB + 1TB in the Core i7 variant.

