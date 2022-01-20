Google Play Games Beta Brings Seamless Android Gaming Support to Windows PCs





The Google Play Games will be released in limited beta for Windows PCs and laptops, displaying popular Android game titles on a large screen that supports mouse and keyboard input. According to the company, the beta version provides seamless gameplay across smartphones, tablets and computers. The company lists titles such as Asphalt 9: Legend, Magic Rush: Heroes, Rise of Empires: Ice and Fire, and War Planet Online that will be available as part of the limited beta. Beta versions of the new Google Play game are currently available in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. Google allows users to sign up to be notified when they expand to other regions.

According to the details posted on the Google Play Games beta website, gamers living in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan will be able to access the Google Play Games desktop app on their Windows laptop or desktop computer after registering for the beta. The website states that gamers will be able to sign in to their Google account to sync their progress and game library across their devices. Start playing on your smartphone, switch to your PC, then pick up your smartphone again and it will appear on the site.

Google hasn’t disclosed how many games will be available as part of the Google Play game beta for Windows PCs, but the company says all games have been optimized in collaboration with developers. According to Google, games are also subject to safety checks. The company adds that purchases made in Google Play games, including in-app items and subscriptions, count towards gamers’ Google Play points.

To participate in the beta, gamers must be running Windows 10 (v2004) or later with an octa-core CPU paired with 8GB of RAM and 20GB of SSD storage. You will also need a game-class GPU and a Windows account with administrator privileges. In addition, you must enable hardware virtualization on your PC to participate in the beta version of the Google Play Games. Google hasn’t provided an official release date for Google Play games for Windows PCs, but the company says the beta will expand to other regions after late 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/games/news/google-play-games-android-pc-specifications-laptop-seamless-gameplay-sync-support-asphalt-war-planet-magic-rush-2718901 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos