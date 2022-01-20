Oppo reveals camera details for Reno 7 Pro 5G prior to launch in India





OPPO Reno 7 Pro 5G will be the latest product from brands in the Indian market. The phone will be available soon and will be sold via Flipkart. It was already launched in China last November.

Oppo provided detailed information about the following phone cameras. “Sony IMX709 Ultra Sensing Sensor” and the flagship Sony IMX766 sensor are included. Oppo claims that this will be the first device to have a 32 MP Sony IMX709 sensor on the front. The 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor is the main camera on the back.

Oppo also claims that the front camera sensor is 60% more sensitive to light and reduces noise by 30% compared to traditional RGB sensors. In addition, the Reno7s front camera automatically switches from 85 degrees to 90 degrees when it detects more than one person in the frame.

The Reno 7 Pro 5G rear camera will also include what the company calls Bokeh Flare Portrait Video. According to the company, this feature allows you to accurately identify subjects in complex backgrounds and make them stand out from blurry backgrounds with soft light lens flares.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G: Other specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch FHD + (1,0802,400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max processor with up to 12GB of RAM. It offers up to 256GB of storage and also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone has a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports 65W fast charging. Please note that these are Chinese version specifications. Oppo may stick to the same specifications when launching mobile phones in India.

