OneConnect’s AI open innovation platform for inclusive finance won the 2021 Wu Wenjun AI Science and Technology Progress Award





Shanghai, January 19, 2022 / PRNewswire /-OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd., a technology platform as a key service for financial institutions. (NYSE: OCFT) (“OneConnect”) was awarded in 2021 Wuwenjun Artificial Intelligence Science and Technology Advancement Award (Enterprise Technology Innovation Project), next-generation artificial intelligence open innovation platform for inclusive finance.

The Wu Wenjun AI Science and Technology Advancement Award, announced annually by the China Artificial Intelligence Association, is the highest praise for intelligent science and technology in China. OneConnect is one of only five companies that won this award in 2021 and solidifies its leadership position as a company in AI innovation, R & D, applications and ecosystem development in China’s financial services industry. At the same time, we are strengthening industry support for OneConnect.

OneConnect’s open innovation platform first stood in 2019 after its parent company, Ping An Group, became the only integrated financial company approved by the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) to build a comprehensive financial platform. It was raised. Designed to address the fundamental issues of inefficiency and lack of innovation in the banking and financial industry, Inclusive Finance’s open platform is committed to providing comprehensive and effective services to all social groups and demographics. Make it possible. FinTech organizations leverage cutting-edge technologies such as AI to expand the breadth and depth of financial services and controls offered, providing better solutions to inadequate or disproportionate supply of financial institutions. You can address challenges and reduce lenders’ operating costs with risk management. ..

The OneConnect platform combines the company’s extensive experience in AI R & D and applications with Ping An Group’s core AI technology engines, products and solutions, as well as R & D units from major higher education institutions such as the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Peking University. is. An open innovation platform that makes the most of AI accelerates breakthrough technologies that integrate AI and financial services, forms a convenient platform for sharing and transforming core AI technologies, and for inclusive finance. Facilitate industrial upgrades and ecosystem development.

The story continues

With its open platform, OneConnect has addressed key technical bottlenecks inherent in financial services such as smart identity and data processing. Providers can access core AI technologies using independent IP permissions, API libraries, and AI templates for various financial services features, configurations, and business types. This allows you to create end-to-end solutions for common financial inclusion application scenarios.

Currently, OneConnect has completed the basic design of the platform. Developed and improved video, text, photo and audio annotation specifications for the financial services sector. Started building multimodal financial datasets. The platform provides partners with hundreds of AI application solutions based on multiple financial scenarios such as risk management, marketing and operations, as well as basic technical processing capabilities such as image recognition, voice recognition and natural language processing. It also has an API.

Since its inception, OneConnect has been continuously investing in technology research and development. As of December 31, 2021, the company has filed 5,652 global patent applications, of which 1,525 are overseas patent applications. The technology used in OneConnect’s AI Open Innovation Platform for Inclusive Finance has won multiple awards in numerous international data processing challenges, including the OMG-Emotion Challenge at the University of Hamburg’s International Joint Conference on Neural Networks. I have won the first place. Document the Visual Question Answering (DocVQA) Challenge. Stanford Question Answering Dataset (SQuAD) for reading comprehension. Stanford DAWN Deep Learning Benchmark (DAWNBench); 14th Workshop on Semantic Assessment (SemEval2020); and International DSTC7 Natural Language Generation Workshop.

