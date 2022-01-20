Apple’s M1 Max MacBook is the driving force behind professional photography





Andrew Hoyle / CNET

When Apple launched the latest MacBook Pro with the new M1 Max chip, as a professional photographer, I was excited about the upgrade and what that meant for practical creatives. The 16-inch with M1 Max CPU impressed CNET editor Dan Ackerman and won the coveted Editor’s Choice Award.

So when I got it, I wanted to see how well it copes with the demanding professional photography workload.

I tested a top-end 16-inch Pro with an M1 Max chip with 64GB of RAM in a studio photo shoot with perhaps the world’s best and most demanding camera. This is Phase 1 XFIQ4, a commercial standard medium format camera that produces large volumes of 150 megapixel images and costs over $ 60,000. This beast is in the hands of elite professional commercial photographers around the world, and its stunning and detailed images will be a great test of the M1 Max chip.

The finished image I created eventually consisted of 28 individual full resolution images, combined with what is shown here.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Here are some ambitious product photos of “Technology Stir Fry”. Various technology products are thrown into oil in a wok on a roaring flame. It involved shooting all the different elements individually and then stitching multiple images from the camera into a single finished shot seen above. This type of compositing work can be demanding on your system, especially when working with multiple high resolution layers.

The finished image consists of 28 full-resolution images that are imported into a single Photoshop document, each with its own masking, adjustments, and other effects. In short, it’s a huge Photoshop document that clocks in at a size of almost 11GB.

By the way, working with the MacBook Pro felt quick. The camera was connected via USB-C, the images were taken, imported, and first tuned with Phase One’s proprietary Capture One Pro software optimized for Apple’s M1 chip. Regardless of size, there was no noticeable delay when adjusting images or flicking between shots taken, which was very good. This alone was reassuring, as some photography of my product could involve taking hundreds of hundreds of images, and slowing down from the machine can be frustrating.

Shoot Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in a wok. While these complex composites are time consuming and demanding for both photographers and computers, they are common in the industry and any way to speed up your workflow is welcome.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

We first exported 45 full resolution images (Phase 1 .IIQ format) and loaded them into the Photoshop image stack. On the M1 Max MacBook, it took 2 minutes and 44 seconds to load the image into the document. I did the same with an old 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro (2020 model with 16GB of RAM), but it crashed many times before it took almost exactly 5 minutes to load the stack.

Time to load a stack of 45 images in Photoshop

16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max (2021)

13-inch MacBookPro M1 (2020)

16-inch MacBook Pro (Intel Core i9, 2019)

Note: The shorter the bar, the better the performance.

Then I tried the same import test on a 2019 16-inch Intel Core i9 MacBook Pro with 64GB of RAM. This took 4 minutes and 43 seconds. Please note that this MacBook was provided at my work, so there are various security applications running in the background that can impact performance.

Time it takes to automatically adjust 45 images in Photoshop

16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max (2021)

13-inch MacBookPro M1 (2020)

16-inch MacBook Pro (Intel Core i9, 2019)

Note: The shorter the bar, the better the performance.

After loading, I selected the layer and used the auto-align tool to make sure all the images were aligned with each other. This is a demanding process, but efficient performance here is essential to my workflow as it is the process I use regularly to take pictures of my products. The M1 Max model took 6 minutes and 24 seconds to align the layers, the 16-inch Intel model took 7 minutes and 15 seconds, while the 13-inch M1 model took a whopping 18 minutes and 20 seconds to complete the same task. ..

Note that the 45 full resolution layers may not sound like much, but since these are from a 150 megapixel medium format camera, the individual images are huge and packed with details. give me.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

The M1 Max MacBook was able to handle the rest of the edits without any problems, zooming in and out without lag, and showing signs of actual slowdown. We had to remove some layers to reach the 28 that make up the final image, but all layers had their own masks and effects, and the machine went well with the editing process.

The following test used focus stacking of images taken with the iPhone’s Phase One camera. Focus stacking takes individual images of an object at different focus points and then merges those shots to achieve pin-sharp focus from front to back. As with layer alignment, this is a daunting task for the processor. Below is a complete breakdown of the time it took each MacBook to load 12 individual 303MB DNG (Adobe Digital Negative Raw) files into the image stack, align the images, and then focus stack in Photoshop. , M1Max was much more advanced. Focus stacking tools in particular seem to benefit from Photoshop’s M1 optimization.

MacBook Pro Performance Comparison

16-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max (2021)

13-inch MacBookPro M1 (2020)

16-inch MacBook Pro (Intel Core i9, 2019)

Legend:

Time to load 12 DNG files onto the Photoshop stack

Time to align 12 DNG files in Photoshop

Time taken to focus on stack 12 DNG files

Note: The shorter the bar, the better the performance.

This is not surprising given that it is the latest model, running Apple’s highest performance processor and having the most RAM. However, professional photographers are demanding and time consuming in busy studios, so it’s worth knowing that an additional investment in M1 Max can help you work faster and more efficiently.

