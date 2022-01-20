Innovation fatigue and how to avoid it in the world of hybrid work





This is an article contributed by Dave Berardi, a partner of AKF Partners.

Remote work is no longer new. While some continue their journey to the office, the hybrid approach to work looks more like a lasting reality than ever before. In fact, 84% of UK companies plan to continue to work flexibly even after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. The future of work is far from pre-pandemic norms.

This dramatic revolution inevitably affected team collaboration. While hybrid work has several advantages, such as improving the financial efficiency of the business and improving the mental health of employees, it does not deny the drawbacks of distributing teams nationwide. Especially for tech teams, the opportunity to collaborate and innovate while chatting around the water cooler is lost.

See past buzzwords

Innovation as a term is often cast by companies seeking to accelerate product development and drive growth. In fact, 93% of leaders agree that innovation is essential to generate revenue and enable business growth. But what does innovation really come with? What are the processes needed to drive true innovation with tangible results?

Innovation involves leveraging technology to create new products and ideas to help solve problems. Successful innovation can give your organization new competitiveness and thereby increase its profitability. Innovation seems important, but leaders often neglect to consider the conditions necessary to drive true innovation. The battle to create the next latest and greatest product is constant in the world of technology, and the team is constantly looking for improvement and innovation. Unfortunately, however, innovation thrives in an iterative environment of trial and error, discovery and collaboration, and cannot be scheduled or planned. Therefore, holding an online innovation meeting can limit innovation and creativity. Innovation must be seen as a process.

And fatigue begins

If the team does not have the right conditions to innovate, innovation fatigue will inevitably lead to ugly heads, and remote work simply exacerbates the lack of collaborative innovation opportunities. The team needs casual conversation to stimulate innovation, a luxury lost at the upcoming Zoom conference. The fatigue caused by endless video calls almost pushes creativity away as a rethink.

When the entire product engineering team is working remotely, it’s only a matter of time before innovation fatigue begins. It’s not a conscious decision, but it can be perceived as a feeling when communication is impaired and ideas are exhausted. As it becomes more difficult to come up with new product ideas, businesses run the risk of becoming uncompetitive.

from

As we continue to trample on what we want hybrid work to be at the end of the standard pandemic, it becomes even more difficult for leaders to require teams to work permanently from the office. The UK government is also considering making the option of working from home a legal requirement for new employees. Collaborative work within the walls of the office seems to be becoming more and more realistic.

But not all hope is lost. The solution starts with culture. Leaders should strive to foster a culture that inspires innovation within the organization, where employees are encouraged to grow and experiment. Innovation comes from a continuous process of testing and ideas to find solutions, so we need to support the handling of trial and error. Some may feel that this culture has simply moved to a distance learning environment, but leaders should not be satisfied. Creating this culture of growth only benefits the organization.

Simply put, we need to encourage frequent phone calls between employees and advise teams to incorporate more brainstorming into their schedules. Many are already testing the Friday approach without meetings, giving employees time to individually test their ideas before approaching a wider team, dedicated team away day (sometimes virtual). Is organized. All of these initiatives should help drive innovation, but it is imperative to implement compensation schemes to incentivize employees for positive interest. However, the potential for product stagnation is always imminent, and the approach taken by leaders should be reviewed regularly.

The world of new work is not always open-armed and innovates, but there are steps leaders can take to avoid innovation fatigue. As the world of work continues to evolve, so does its workforce and work process.

Dave Berardi is an entrepreneur and veteran technology leader for Fortune 500 small businesses with over 20 years of technical experience. In his role as a partner of AKF Partners, he has conducted some technical due diligence engagements with clients in various industries and has several interim, including CTO, Chief Architect, Ops Director, Product Management Director, etc. Has played a leading role in leadership.

