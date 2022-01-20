Congressmen face important hurdles in their quest to chain to Apple, Amazon and Google





Years of effort to gain traction by limiting the power of the Big Tech platform market to hear Senate sponsors talk about it is seeing its first milestone.

A bill that restricts America’s largest tech companies from disrespecting or promoting their rivals’ products and services is currently being voted on by the Senate in the Senate on Thursday. The committee that approves the bill, called the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, paved the way for the bill to be voted in the Senate and settled with a similar bill that passed the House of Representatives.

“They dominate the search market. Whether it’s Amazon retail, Google search, Apple dominance, and in some cases 90 percent talk. “It’s,” Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), a co-sponsor of the bill, told Inc. that one of the bill’s main goals is “they just say they can’t self-prefer.” Added.

The current 18-page bill text doesn’t specifically mention tech giants like Google, Apple, and Amazon, but it’s precisely structured to target companies that will attract companies of similar size in the future. It has been. The bill privileged its products and services by what is called a “target platform” (defined as a platform company with a market capitalization or annual turnover of over $ 550 billion and a user base above a high threshold). It clearly limits your ability to do so. Proponents of the bill call it “self-priority.” The only companies that match these numbers today are the Big 3, and Meta, formerly known as Facebook, and Microsoft may face future limitations if it has one of its products. Twitter needed to increase its market capitalization by nearly 20x to be taken into account, and was valued at less than a quarter of the threshold in Tiktok’s last funding round.

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA), a former venture capitalist and co-sponsor of the bill, says it’s a win for today’s startups. He cites the power of big tech companies to influence which companies succeed and which fail. “For today’s American startups, with platforms and many IT services, your only exit is at these big companies,” he said, saying the lack of options creates unpleasant tensions between startups. .. “It won’t have the free market entrepreneurial atmosphere and ecosystem we need.”

The types of companies that may benefit from the bill are indicated by a group of small but still fairly large companies lined up to support the bill. Approval for this bill has been published by Yelp, Spotify, Roku, Match Group, Sonos, and startup incubator Y Combinator.

Apple and Google have expressed opposition and are promoting lobbying against the bill. Companies claim that if the bill is enacted, customers will worsen and product safety will decline. For example, if Apple needs to allow apps to be installed on the phone via “sideloading” rather than the app store, Apple will not be able to screen those apps before reaching the user. And that could lead to security risks, iPhone makers point out.

The future of the bill is still uncertain, but the bill enjoys strong bipartisan support with six Democrats and six Republicans as Senate sponsors and co-sponsors. The House’s response bill is also bipartisan, with 14 Democrats and 8 Republican co-sponsors.

Senator Charles Ernest Grassley (R-IA), the sponsor of the Senate bill, said, “We have reached an agreement on an economic platform to take a bipartisan approach to reducing the power of Big Tech.” Grasley further praised President Joe Biden for instructing the agency to investigate the issue of competition: “One of the places I agree with Biden is in this competitive approach he has. .. The President just emphasizes that. “

As the bill progresses, the focus will be on the question of when business growth will be anti-competitive. Apple and Google are device and software rivals, and Amazon competes with both (and all retailers around the world) in different ways. But seeing all three platforms together as one of the anti-competitive layers of regulated companies is a change for Washington.

The definition of anti-competitive and anti-trust law has changed within Beltway in recent years. Traditional wisdom has said that price is the most important factor in competition, which means that things would have gone well if the customer hadn’t paid a lot, but Warner thinks today. Suggests that should be changed. In the trajectory of the Big Tech company, he states: “It may be price-efficient at first, but as these companies dominate, we have to worry about what their ability to change the price structure due to lack of competition,” he said. .. So you may not be paying much now, but what about later?

Unlike Klobuchar and Warner, Grasley prefers not to use terms such as “monopoly” or “trust” when describing support for the bill, but mentions the same subject. His starting point for defining that the market is not functioning is “when I hear that it is more difficult to sell a product because of self-priority … my members are at the competitive level. I don’t feel it. ” .. “

This is an emotion shared on both sides of the aisle. “We want competition,” Klobuchar insisted, adding that “we don’t want to lament success, but we want competition.”

