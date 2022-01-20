C3-The fastest growing food technology unicorn





C3 experienced accelerating growth last year as it saw massive digital adoption in the hospitality industry, conceptualized in 2019. Raghavan was driven to C3 after observing the impact of the pandemic on the industry as consumers made dramatic changes in online ordering and last mile delivery. Given the early stages of food commerce technology, he is keen to leverage his experience with rapidly expanding companies such as Amazon and Singlecare to further identify untapped growth areas where C3 can grow. .. During his 15-year career with prominent technology classics like Overstock, Ragavan manages over $ 5 billion in marketing spend and leads both the technology and marketing strategies of C3’s premium QSR brand. I am in a unique position to do so.

“Sam is an icon in the global lifestyle industry and has used his know-how to build a highly differentiated QSR business backed by the best culinary talent,” said the e-commerce space. Veteran Ragavan says. “With C3, Sam provides mass access to Michelin-starred chefs by providing a platform for distributing recipes to kitchens around the world at an affordable price without sacrificing quality. Did.”

Prior to joining C3, Raghavan has a history of scaling technology by launching products in large and small businesses. During his tenure as Chief Product Officer at Singlecare and Overstock.com, he built and managed various e-commerce, multi-channel marketing, and data science organizations and also created a product roadmap. Raghavan has also played a variety of leadership roles at Amazon, Capital One and Cafepress.

Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of C3, said: “By hiring him as Chief Technology Officer, there is no doubt that we will be able to further establish our position not only as a hospitality company but also as a fierce technology candidate. Under his direction, we are transforming the way we evolve today. I’m excited to keep going. Dining. “

Raghavan puts efficiency and data at the forefront, activating online channels to generate inflows of demand, leveraging software to increase operational efficiency, and building a data science approach to pricing and supply chain automation. Expand C3’s growth strategy by addressing three key pillars.

In addition, he will focus on transforming GO by Citizens, C3’s first application. It helps change consumer preferences through data. Customers can select and select their favorite menu items from multiple restaurants and combine them into one order.

Raghavan joined C3 on January 19, 2022, after Pasha Mehran was appointed Chief Strategy Officer. The two will be added to the more than 3,500 employees hired by C3 nationwide in 2021. The brand will have offices in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, London, and Riad, Saudi Arabia, and will employ an additional 5,000 people at home and abroad.

C3 (Creating Culinary Communitys) is rethinking the food service industry in an era when change is most needed. Founded and led by visionary Samna Zarian and a few investors Simon, the world leader in shopping, dining, entertainment, multipurpose destination ownership, and the world’s leading extended hospitality group, Accor. At the same time, the C3 is a systematic and broadly integrated technology, underutilized retail store, hotel, kitchen space, and world-class culinary talent. C3’s suite of culinary brands leverages rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3’s established shared kitchen, Citizens food hall, and mobile delivery using the next-generation Citizens GO app, due out in 2021. By coexisting to confuse the food and beverage industry. Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, EllaMia, In a Bun, The Other Side, Dani Garcia’s El Pollo Verde and many more are in the pipeline. As of March 2021, C3 operates 800 digital kitchens nationwide. For more information, please visit c3sbe.com.

