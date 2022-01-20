Google brings Android games to Windows in limited beta





You could always play Android games on your PC, but it wasn’t really easy. Projects like Android x86 and Bluestacks are usually the best bet. In December 2021, Google announced that it intends to bring Android games to Windows by leveraging the Android app layer provided as part of Windows 11. Currently, Google is deploying the Google Play Games app on Windows through a very limited beta. Only available to some users in Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan.

According to a report by Ars Technica, Google “will be able to play a catalog of Google Play games on a Windows PC via a standalone application built by Google.” The company is also excited to announce that some of the world’s most popular mobile games will be available at launch, including Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Summoners War, Survival State: Joker Collaboration, and Three Kingdoms. Tactics. “

In addition, games that use the Google Play game cloud to save achievements and progress can sync progress across all devices, including PC, mobile and Chrome OS. Please note that this does not include regular apps from the Google Play Store, only games. Even for regular apps, you’ll need to download the app via the Amazon AppStore or sideloading.

Google has launched a beta sign-up and developer site page, and both have some more information, but the company still doesn’t go into detail about how Google Play games work. Hmm. All we know so far is that it’s not built on existing technologies like Microsoft or Bluestacks, nor is it game streaming. The company has released a set of minimum requirements that must be met.

Windows 10 (v2004) Solid State Drive (SSD) Gaming Class GPU8 Logical Core CPU8 GB RAM20GB Available Storage Space Windows Administrator Account Hardware Virtualization Must Be Turned On Compatible PC Devices and Configurations

According to Google, official release dates vary by region. The company will start in the beta regions of Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan and will expand to other regions after 2022.

