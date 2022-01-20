Ralph Lauren’s Olympic jacket automatically adapts to the athlete’s body.





Despite the many uncertainties surrounding the Beijing Olympics, Ralph Lauren wants to ensure that at least American athletes continue to toast when marching at the opening ceremony.

Today, Team USA’s longtime outfit Ralph Lauren is announcing the look of the Winter Olympics starting February 4th. The outfit is sportier and more casual than the preppy blazer designed for last summer in Tokyo and the voyage-inspired T-shirt. Olympic. This year’s Hero Piece is a jacket made of a new material that adapts to the wearer’s body temperature, keeping it warm or cool without the need for electronics. This is part of Ralph Lauren’s broad goal of being at the crossroads of classic American style and high-tech innovation.

[Photo: Ralph Lauren]Since 2008, Ralph Lauren has partnered with the US Olympic Committee to dress athletes for the opening and closing ceremonies. Ralph Lauren’s Chief Brand Officer and Innovation Officer, David Lauren, keeps athletes comfortable during long opening ceremonies where temperatures can be between 0 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit when it comes to winter games. It states that it is focusing on. Minutes. “Athletes are changing from cold to hot to cold,” he says. “There has been a lot of discussion about layering systems so far, but when talking to athletes, it’s clear that they don’t want many inconvenient layers.”

[Image: Ralph Lauren]At the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Ralph Lauren created a jacket with an embedded battery pack. This allows athletes to turn on the heating system when it gets cold. But this time, Lauren wanted to make her own heat-regulating garment. Four years ago, he discovered a small textile innovation company called Skyscrape that developed a technology called Intelligent Insulation. Initially funded by the US Department of Energy, the startup was able to create its own machinery and manufacturing process.

Skyscrape fabric is made up of two unique materials that expand and contract as the temperature changes. When the temperature drops, the lengths of the two materials shrink at different rates, forming air pockets and creating insulation. In other words, the jacket becomes a blowfish when it gets cold and returns to a normal shell when it gets warm. This is the first time the fabric has been prototyped by a major brand. “This was one of the most advanced technologies we’ve seen,” Lauren says. “And I thought it could revolutionize the way products are manufactured. But Skyscrape hadn’t put it on the market yet. By taking the global stage. [at the Olympics]I hope it inspires others in the industry. “

[Photo: Ralph Lauren]Lauren believes that this new technology will make brands more sustainable in outerwear. If jackets can adapt to different temperatures, it can mean that consumers don’t have to own so many jackets. That’s why the entire Winter Olympic uniform is made of recycled polyester, not unused polyester. And all items are manufactured in the United States.

Ralph Lauren designed these outfits in the midst of a pandemic. This was a challenge as everything had to be done virtually. In the end, Lauren says this helped the company create a much more streamlined design approach. Rather than using sketches, everything was designed on a computer. “We created a computer rendering that allows us to see what 300 athletes look like in these outfits walking through the opening ceremony with the flash valve off. This allows light to shine through the jacket. I was able to see that, “he says. “When the Olympic Commission wanted to see different colored garments, we were able to change it in real time for them.”

