Are you using Google Keep on your Samsung S21? Do not install One UI 4





Samsung has been busy rolling Android 12 updates to a large number of smartphones over the past few weeks. The rollout is almost bug-free, but has a fairly specific issue with a particular subset of Samsung users. Apparently, the move to Android 12 and OneUI 4.0 caused an inadvertent bug in Google’s popular memo app Google Keep on some Samsung smartphones.

According to the user who first reported this issue, they noticed this issue after noticing that the auto-numbered list in the Google Keep app was behaving strangely. A bug automatically added extra numbers each time he scrolled and tried to navigate the list. This issue occurs every time a user tries to add a new item to the list. The user in question was using the Samsung Galaxy S21 +.

Users also shared screenshots showing the results of what the bug did to their numbered list. He couldn’t get Samsung or Google to address this bug, so the only possible fix was to use a web browser on his PC to open the numbered list so that it would display correctly.

The latest One UI 4.0 update is ruining the numbered list of Google Keep apps. Tim O 8971 / Google Support Forum

People have been talking about this particular issue on Google’s support forums for over two months, but after a 9to5 Google report encouraged Google volunteer contributors to confirm and acknowledge the existence of the issue, it received a lot of attention. I did. The contributor, the Google Forum’s Diamond Product Expert, also revealed that there is no timeline at this time to expect a fix. Perhaps the fix will only appear every time Google publishes a Google Keep update on the Play Store.

Interestingly, not all smartphones running OneUI 4.0 on Android 12 seem to be affected by this issue. This issue seems to mainly affect some of the flagship grade devices such as Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 +, Galaxy Note 20 and so on. So far, there are no reports of Samsung Galaxy A-series or M-series phones facing this issue.

Still, if you own one of the above smartphones and use Google Keep frequently on Android, we recommend that you defer the long-awaited Android 12 One UI 4.0 update for a few days. I’m not sure why I need to push back One UI updates for those who aren’t using Google Keep at all.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.digitaltrends.com/mobile/one-ui-4-google-keep-bug/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

