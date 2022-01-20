Senate to mark up antitrust bills for Apple, Google and Amazon





Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar hears Senate rules and management committee hearings on “US Capitol Police Surveillance After the January 6 Capitol Attack” in Washington, January 5, 2022. I gave a lecture at.

Tom Williams | Pool | Reuters

Innovative Technology One of the best shots of lawmakers to pass antitrust legislation is within reach on Thursday.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will discuss online law of innovation and choice in the United States. Some experts believe that it is most likely that a wide range of reforms will actually turn into law while making a big difference in the industry. The committee’s schedule also includes the markup for another bipartisan competition bill, the Open App Markets Act.

The two bills are similar in that they prevent certain major technology platforms from prioritizing their own products and services over other platforms that rely on the market to do business. However, the impact of the Open App Markets Act will be largely limited to those operating app stores such as Apple and Google, and the American Innovation and Choice Online Act will become more widespread, preventing companies such as Amazon from offering their own branded products. There is a possibility. It has a better search ranking than its third-party competitors.

Similarly, Apple and Google may be barred from unfairly ranking their apps over their competitors in the mobile app store. For Google, the same principles apply to common search engines.

American Innovation and Choice Online Law, led by Senator Amy Klobuchar (Democratic Party) and Chuck Ernest Grassley (Republican Party), is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust Law and a ranking member of the committee as a whole. be. spot.

On the one hand, it is a transformative and widespread bill that can have a significant impact on how major consumer services operate. On the other hand, its strong co-sponsor and relatively long list of bipartisan supporters seem to give them a chance to actually pass.

It does not mean that the passage is given. Taking over the tech industry has been a popular bipartisan issue for the past few years, but both sides are still largely disagreeable about how to do it. Antitrust reforms have shown to be somewhat more promising in forming consensus than other issues such as content moderation, but both members hold some doubts.

Nevertheless, the fact that the bill is sponsored by committee leaders suggests that the bill is likely to reach the markup stage with significant support.

A similar bill was already passed by the House of Representatives last summer. The Senate version may check a few boxes from the Progressivist wish list, but the chances of reaching the Senate floor will ultimately bring their dreams closer to reality.

The White House is not officially involved in the bill, but generally reduces the concentration of power and promotes measures that broadly support competitive reform. On Wednesday, White House executives met with a group of companies, including Big Tech critics Sonos and Yelp, to hear about concerns about barriers to competition in the tech industry.

Technology industry backlash

The tech industry has launched a full-blown attack on the bill, showing how damaging its passage is.

On Tuesday, Amazon, Apple, and Google all addressed the bill’s concerns through a letter to the Commission or a public blog post. Apple and Google have emphasized concerns that the bill could force users to endanger their data, such as sharing it with other services and allowing users to download unreviewed apps. did.

Both Google and Amazon also emphasized that the bill could adversely affect consumers and small businesses that depend on their services. For example, Amazon writes, “It will be difficult to guarantee that these small business products will ship the main benefits of Amazon Prime for both sellers and customers in a day or two.” .. Klobuchar previously said the bill would not force Amazon to stop offering prime benefits.

The manager’s amendment to the bill, which was seen by CNBC before the markup and was partially shared by industry groups on social media, showed a change to the original text that addresses some of the company’s privacy concerns. rice field. For example, make it clear that the bill does not force companies to share information with other companies that are considered national security risks. The bill also allows businesses to use fine-tuned privacy and security protections as an affirmative defense to avoid legal liability.

Close to the legislative process A senior Democratic aide near the legislative process told CNBC that he was not allowed to speak on record.

Still, the industry said these proposed changes were not enough to alleviate their concerns.

Adam Kovasevich, head of the left with technical assistance from the Center of Progress, wrote on Twitter that the change could leave the problematic aspects of the bill and add new ones.

For example, he pointed out a section of the amendment that would only charge the platform user for a subscription service that would benefit them, but not the company, but would create a loophole to give the platform an incentive. Use a subscription instead of a free service to avoid liability that has suggested that it may be possible.

“These changes acknowledge all the concerns raised regarding the bill and do not resolve any of them,” Google’s Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker said in a statement. “For example, this amendment acknowledges a real security flaw in the bill by not forcing the platform to share user data with companies on the US sanctions list, but countless others. It says nothing about the provisions that may require sharing data with bad people. Actors and foreign companies. “

