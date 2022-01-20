Is high technology a turning point for successful digital innovation?





Sagive Greenspan, a market-savvy IT and tech veteran. CEO of Priority, a leading global business management solution provider.

My path in the world of information systems began when I was a developer. Thanks to my role, and as an avid tech and innovation enthusiast, I have been exposed to multiple innovations. Over the years, many of the innovative technologies have come and gone, from procedures to products and services, but in the long run there are only a few left and even less useful to us every day. It has become.

As CEO, one of the most exciting technology solution providers today, why some of the most innovative technologies we have developed over the years have not always passed real-world supply and demand testing. And understand how.

In today’s digital age, new technology-driven applications, products, or features excite us before we buy. Often, without thinking, we say we need to have it! But it’s easy to forget that technology itself is irrelevant and is not always the basis of digital innovation.

This first section concludes with an unpopular statement. The technology itself is meaningless.

Think about this before pulling the sword out of its scabbard. He promised a whole new world, but when it comes to the technology that swirls downwards, there is a common theme of dying in 1000 cuts. One of the latest and perhaps most extreme examples is Google Glass. It has promised to revolutionize our lives and ways of working and create headlines around the world. Despite the first topic, issues such as limited applications, high price tags, or the possibility of being recorded in public without people knowing raise many concerns and are Google’s innovative mainstream. It made the dream of technology quite undesirable and useless.

Perhaps here it is appropriate to remember Thomas Edison’s words: the value of the idea lies in using it.

Put awesome in front of the way

The outlook that innovation is a goal, not a means, is immature, backed by different exciting efforts, but many issues in the world by transforming existing processes to increase efficiency and improve the user experience. Can be resolved. New ideas are not essential, actions are essential.

Technology is just a means of creating value in the process. No matter how wonderfully innovative the new feature is, you can’t swipe left or right on the touch screen if it doesn’t help you get the task done better, easier, or faster. Experience is the name of the game. After all, innovation is the process by which an idea is transformed into a service that people use first and then pay.

We live in an era driven by time, with a clear lack of time trying to do everything in the shortest possible time, and always pursuing the next available minute. It’s no wonder that new software, gadgets, and gizmos that can reach goals in record time will soon become an integral part of our lives.

An endless process of change and improvement

Innovation, on the other hand, is often pursued to solve well-defined problems and requires pioneering technology to build solutions from scratch. Taking Uber as an example, it is the world’s largest mobility service provider with operations in more than 900 metropolitan areas around the world. But it doesn’t own a single vehicle. Instead, they just created a sufficient technical infrastructure to meet their critical daily needs. In the digital world, technology enables innovation. It wraps the product in the value and experience that ultimately constitutes the most important variable in driving the dial that creates brand loyalty.

IT innovation that personal thing

The same powerful technological elements are devoted to the development, adoption and implementation of advanced features of today’s business management systems, such as ERP, CRM, or other software solutions that drive the day-to-day operations of hundreds of industry sectors. ..

Business management software is at the heart of most enterprise IT landscapes. However, once deployed, many systems remain stagnant, leaving little room for diversity. To drive innovation, automation, and digital transformation of business management systems, companies planning to use or implement a business management platform need to determine their future role.

The first milestone in digital innovation in business management software is identifying the need for research designed for a promising and forward-looking model for technology transformation. This does not mean that new disruptive technologies are not the driving force of the market. Rather, digital innovation is enhanced by a thorough assessment of an organization’s current processes and future business strategies, along with the organization’s decision makers and stakeholders, along with specific needs and levels of technology literacy. It means that it should be.

The success of adopting new advanced technologies in enterprise applications depends largely on how organizations think about how ERP systems should evolve. Integration, automation, and customer experience capabilities backed by the flexibility and scalability of a system that is durable enough to adapt to future business growth and withstand industry and market transformations are a key starting point. is.

Companies define whether they just want to implement a standard business platform or drive innovation outside the standard, with the goal of providing employees with intuitive, user-centric tools to support collaboration. need to do it. If you need to choose an existing or potential one to better understand which features all system users have access to, start with the existing one first. Through thorough data analysis, we will delve deeper into the true needs of users and work to strengthen and improve the submitted value proposition.

So what are my thoughts on the basis of today’s digital innovation? It’s not technology, it’s a never-ending process of change, validation, and continuous improvement. Or, as it was once called, I’m listening.

