Apple (and everyone) needs harmonious digital health regulations





Has Apple fulfilled its digital health promise? Probably not, but probably because of the lack of international standards for digital medical technology.

Strictly regulated space

Digital health is, of course, a tightly regulated space. Those who build solutions in that space need to prove that the product works as claimed. An easy way to understand that is to say that apps and services may help your overall health, but unless you can prove that claim, they can’t make a difference.

To make this even more difficult, there is no internationally agreed set of standards for space. Work is underway to create something, but it seems like a very long process. In 2019, the ITU and WHO introduced a new global standard (H.870) for secure listening devices. The United Kingdom, Canada and Singapore are working together to develop a common regulatory approach. Still, digital health standards remain fragmented internationally.

This is a problem for global mass market brands like Apple.

That ECG

Recall when Apple introduced ECG / EKG measurements on the Apple Watch. The lack of regulatory harmony meant that this feature was first launched in the United States and then gradually made available in other markets.

At this stage, it’s clear that the Apple Watch is part of Apple’s health plan and continues to invest heavily in digital health research to realize its ambitions, but there’s another challenge: consumers You don’t have to want to pay a premium for your health features.

Platform developers are often accused of controlling the evolution of technology, but they can also achieve such innovations. When it comes to health, part of Apple’s response was to build a platform that the healthcare sector could use to build its own third-party solutions.

Do you outsource innovation?

These solutions can solve real problems and lead to future platform innovations. Check out Clarius with an ultrasonic scanner that works on iOS and Android smartphones. These wireless scanners are about the same size as the iPhone and can send accurate images up to 40 meters.

You can explore the gallery of clinical images captured by them and find different use cases online. These tools are suitable for a variety of clinical care scenarios, from musculoskeletal (sports medicine) and facial aesthetics to veterinary medicine and pain management.

The idea of ​​wireless smartphone compatible medical devices is especially exciting when it comes to surgery. Wireless portability and accurate imaging from these devices can save lives. They can be used at the forefront of care outside hospitals and clinics.

Digital health, AR, AI

Google Glass may not have been able to light the fire, but it has been successful in healthcare. Surgeons used them during surgery to access patient records and important diagnostic material. (I would like to know if the Clarius system will support Apples VR / AR goggles when they arrive.)

The new scanner also has an artificial intelligence (AI) angle, this time in machine vision intelligence. Some may recall the amazing Gauss Surgical Triton app that uses machine vision and the andIbexSecondReadsystem. The Clarius Scanner deploys AI to optimize the image to scan. This makes it easy to get the highest quality images in life-threatening situations.

The developers of this solution have also deployed a variety of add-on software tools to meet specific needs, such as obstetrics, musculoskeletal, plastic surgery, blood vessels, and even veterinary workflows.

This is all good, of course, but the lack of international standardization and the legitimate burden of proof in developing such solutions certainly hinders innovation.

Why this is a problem

First, digital health device developers need to manage very different regulatory needs before approving products in different countries. Then, as companies navigate the cost and complexity of the approval process, new solutions arrive for single market use only. ..

This is why these innovative Clarius scanners are only available in the United States, which is approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Regulatory approvals in other regions are pending, “the company said. Clarius offers other scanner models in multiple countries and may benefit from the experience of approving those devices elsewhere. Financial development takes time.

For example, Apple has long been thought to be working on the development of a non-invasive blood glucose sensor. Isn’t this manifesting, perhaps because the challenges reflect different regulatory requirements? After all, the company wants its solution to be approved in as many countries as possible.

Will you democratize healthcare or maximize profits?

Despite this complexity, the ultimate reward for innovation in the field of health sensors is low-cost equipment, the ability to provide advanced health scanning solutions across a much wider area of ​​needs, and remote locations. Should include the ability to provide medical care. Or even remote.

Still, it takes time and money to reach the promised land, so it is unlikely that existing profitable healthcare providers can easily be confident that they will turn low-cost equipment into low-cost care. Hmm.

