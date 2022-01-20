Building a comprehensive metaverse begins now.Method is as follows





The continued delay in resuming after a global pandemic means that some form of virtual work is likely to be long-term. Metaverse benefits businesses and workers alike and enables collaboration in an exciting 3D environment. To realize that potential, the Metaverse must be comprehensive from the start and leverage the experience of grassroots players and key sectors.

The new COVID-19 variant has effectively put these plans on hold in many countries after a major post-pandemic resumption is expected worldwide. And most of us are now resigning to some form of virtual work persistence.

With experience managing the workplaces of more than 6 million users, DXC Technology feels that many workers are torn between the freedom and flexibility of remote work and the desire to reconnect with colleagues and clients. I know you are. A March Microsoft Work Trend Index survey highlights this dichotomy. Over 70% of workers want more flexible remote work options, while more than 65% want more direct time with their team. The evolution of immersive virtual technology has enabled organizations to offer their employees the best of both worlds.

Early iterations of virtual worlds such as Second Life may have seemed like diversion or novelty, but millions of workers are already with colleagues in virtual spaces provided by Microsoft, Meta, Virbela and others. I’m meeting you. Driven by a pandemic, tech companies are now looking to transform virtual workspaces into a metaverse of social and business interactions in an exciting 3D environment. The potential to improve collaborative equity is important.

Responsibly build the metaverse

When building these virtual worlds, you need to do three things: prioritize inclusiveness, learn from grassroots innovation, and embrace collaboration.

1. Comprehensive from the beginning

You need to make sure that inclusiveness is the starting point, not the metaverse retrofit. Not all answers, but DXC Technology is actively using virtual world technology in the light of its decision to move to the virtual first model for more than 130,000 employees in 70 countries. This simple and clear policy means that today, 99% of employees around the world can work from anywhere and have access to a dedicated office that best suits their needs, if needed. We believe that the virtual first model is very good not only for the environment, but also for the people who use it. In our experience, employees of Virtual First organizations, especially those who have access to the opportunity to collaborate in the Metaverse, are productive, proactive, and able to join the community in new ways.

Increased inclusiveness is also a unique advantage of virtual environments where a person’s location, gender, physical attributes, or personal situation is less important than the quality of ideas and work. As a result, organizations will benefit from a diverse new talent pool from previously undervalued groups. From mothers breastfeeding infants to people with physical or psychological problems, there is no need to be excluded from the virtual workplace.

But for a virtual environment to be truly inclusive, technology companies need to provide everyone with the tools and technology they need to participate and feel represented. This provision addresses people’s physical challenges, such as providing people with laptops and creating avatars with a variety of looks, as well as providing a control interface for people who cannot use traditional keyboards. .. These are the issues that need to be addressed now when laying the foundation for the Metaverse.

2. Accept grassroots initiatives

One way to ensure that virtual environments fully represent the people who use them is to leverage existing work by people who drive innovation from scratch. Such grassroots initiatives are beneficial and highlight the needs of those who are prone to marginalization as the Metaverse grows.

For example, Dr. Peter Scott-Morgan is leading a project to ensure accessibility to virtual environments. Since learning about his neurodegenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or motor neuron disease (MND), in 2017, British-American scientists and inventors counterattacked with technology and became the world’s first. I volunteered to be a human cyborg.

At the heart of the initiative is a project to create a realistic, AI-powered, eye-controlling avatar that will allow him to continue to play an active role in society. Dr. Scott-Morgan wants Peter 2.0 Avatar and other pioneering technology solutions that he and his team are developing, and hopes for people with extreme disabilities and other life-difficulty situations everywhere. Is giving. DXC Technology is proud to work with charities to make that happen.

3. Work together to build the Metaverse

A single company, country, or culture cannot build a fair and comprehensive metaverse. Therefore, the global IT community needs to work with communities that help develop open, secure, and reliable virtual environments.

We now look back on the type of metaverse we want, drawing from our wealth of experience, including the gaming industry, which has long empowered people to break out of the limitations they may experience in the real world. You have the opportunity to build.

Technology has a great track record of helping to level the competitive arena of society, and the Metaverse is the next chapter. Properly developed, it can help facilitate the global inclusiveness and exchange of ideas needed in the future.

Written by

DXC Technology, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Brenda K. Tsai

