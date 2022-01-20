An iOS 15 patched security hole that could expose a user’s private Apple ID information to a third-party app





When Apple releases iOS 15, there are two important issues that could expose a user’s private Apple ID information and in-app search history to a malicious third-party app, allowing the app to override the user’s privacy settings. We have patched various security vulnerabilities. Documentation updates revealed by Apple in recent support.

For most iOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS updates, Apple provides a list of security vulnerabilities patched in those updates. Apple maintains a list of security fixes and may update them with new entries once a specific security vulnerability has been investigated.

Released in September, iOS and iPad OS 15 introduced “additional sandbox restrictions for third-party applications” as a patch. Apple recognizes the work of developer Steve Troughton-Smith for helping find and patch vulnerabilities.

Impact: Malicious applications may be able to access some of your Apple ID information or recent in-app search terms Description: Access issues have been addressed with additional sandbox restrictions for third-party applications. rice field. CVE-2021-30898: Steven Troughton-Smith of High Caffeine Content (@stroughtonsmith) entry added on January 19, 2022

Apple does not provide any indication that this particular exploit was actually actively used.

In addition, iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 have also patched security exploits that allow third-party apps to bypass privacy settings. Apple has not provided any further information about the exploit details and has not shown that it has been actively used.

Apple has also updated security content pages such as iOS 14, iOS 15.1, tvOS 15, tvOS 15.1, macOS Big Sur 11.6.1, and macOS Big Sur 11.6, revealing new security vulnerabilities with each update.

According to Apple, iOS 15 has been installed on more than 72% of all iPhones released in the last four years, with iPadOS 15 adoption as low as 57%. iOS 15 adoption is significantly lower than iOS 14 installed on over 80% of all iPhones released in the last four years. Even iOS 13 had a higher adoption rate than iOS 15 because it was installed on 77% of iPhones by January 2020.

With the newly disclosed security exploit patched on iOS 15 and iPad OS 15, and iOS 15.1 and iPad OS 15.1, users are strongly encouraged to update to the latest iOS and iPad OS versions. The latest release versions are iOS 15.2.1 and iPad OS 15.2.1, but Apple has seeded beta versions of iOS 15.3 and iPad OS 15.3 to developers and public beta testers.

Apple said in June that when iOS 15 goes on sale, users can choose to update to the latest version or continue to receive security updates for iOS 14. The latter option is no longer available. Apple is pushing users to update to iOS 15 more aggressively, and users running on iOS 14 no longer receive standalone security updates.

According to Apple, the option to continue using iOS 14 and continue to receive security updates is always temporary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/01/20/ios-15-security-patch-third-party-apps/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos