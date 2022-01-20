Microsoft Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+ tablet PC released in India, from 83,999 rupees





Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 7+ will be available in India next month, but pre-orders are available to everyone. Two Surface products were introduced last year. Surface Pro 8 is the successor to Surface Pro 7 with double performance, while Surface Pro 7+ has been available in India since February last year, but only for “enterprise” and “education” customers. increase.

Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft’s most advanced laptop-to-tablet PC to date, with pen support. Perfect for anyone who needs a portable device that receives all kinds of input and provides flexibility. We are pleased to introduce the new Surface Pro 8, the most powerful Pro ever, to India. Bhaskar Basu, Country Head of Microsoft India’s Surface, says each new version of Windows unleashes next-generation hardware innovation.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Pricing and Pre-orders

You can pre-order Surface Pro 8 today from authorized commercial resellers, authorized retail partners, online shopping websites, Flipkart and Amazon. The starting price for Surface Pro 8 is Rs 1,04,999, but it depends on whether it’s a commercial unit or a consumer unit. For commercial customers, there are 13 SKUs, but for regular customers, there are only 3 SKUs starting with Rs1,15,999.

Pre-ordering Surface Pro 8 makes a free Surface Pro signature keyboard available to some partners. If you purchase a Surface Pro signature keyboard outside the offer period, it will cost Rs 16,999. Microsoft also sells the pen separately.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Specifications

Surface Pro 8 is Microsoft’s most powerful tablet PC to date. It comes with an 11th generation Intel Core processor up to i7 with the Intels Evo platform. It supports 4K video output and has two Thunderbolt 4 ports that enable high graphics games via an external GPU. It has a 13-inch (2880×1920 pixels) PixelSense touch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 5-megapixel camera on the front for video calls, a 10-megapixel camera on the back that supports 4K video, and battery life according to Microsoft. 16 hours. The tablet PC also supports Wi-Fi 6 and other connection options such as LTE, which is available as an option. Surface Pro 8 has up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Price of Microsoft Surface Pro7 +

Surface Pro 7+ starts at Rs83,999 for both commercial and regular customers. However, there are other SKUs for commercial buyers. We are accepting advance reservations, but we will start shipping from February 15th.

Specifications of Microsoft Surface Pro 7 or later

Surface Pro 7+ brings the power of the 11th generation Intel Core processor up to i7, combined with up to 32GB of RAM on Wi-Fi models and up to 16GB on LTE models. The LTE model offers 256GB of storage, while the Wi-Fi model offers up to 1TB as an option. Your tablet PC has a 12.3-inch (2736×1824 pixels) PixelSense touch display with a regular 60Hz refresh rate. There is an 8-megapixel rear camera with full HD video recording and a 5-megapixel front camera for HD video calls. Suface Pro 7+ includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, optional LTE, USB-C port, USB-A port, and Dolby Atmos speaker.

