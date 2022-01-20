Chicago food and beverage company Levy launches innovation studio





“We receive 100 inbound ideas a month from companies that feel they have created a magical elixir,” Lansing said. “At the same time, our people are literally scrutinizing the world to find what we feel is the next great idea.”

According to Lansing, DBK Studio will formalize Levy’s process of bringing technology to market.

Sandeep Satish, managing director of DBK Studio, was serious about the new technologies that DBK might deploy next, but hinted at robotics, drones, and automated beverage infusion. Levy has already launched mobile orders and contactless payments at some venues, and like Amazon Go, patrons can pick up what they want and go out without waiting in line.

“There are a lot of things that are exciting and ripe for innovation, and more importantly, ripe for scale,” Satish said.

According to Lansing, this extension makes Levy a good environment for piloting new technologies. The company started in 1978 at a deli in Chicago. This is the delicatessen of DB Kaplan, which is the origin of the name of Innovation Studio. It currently owns independent restaurants such as River Roast, serving food and drinks to attendees at more than 250 venues and events.

That’s why DBK Studio has the ability to test new technologies at once in five NBA arenas. Or you can find it in one arena, one NFL stadium, one baseball field, and the Kentucky Derby. The data collected during the test run informs the company of the best way to extend the technology, Lansing said.

Innovation studios and hubs are becoming more popular with businesses as they develop new technologies in-house, find new clients, and seek ways to meet startups that they can acquire or invest in.

Initially, DBK Studio has no plans to invest in affiliated startups, Lansing said. The company also declined to comment on how much to invest in launching an innovation studio.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the food and beverage industry has adopted new technologies at an astonishing pace, primarily for mobile orders. Consumers have become accustomed to not only ordering online and scanning QR codes at the table, but also incorporating technology into the overall dining experience.

At the same time, the industry aims to become more dependent on the consumer data it collects, reduce drive-through times, and encourage repeat visits from customers. The latter effort has proven to be particularly difficult during a pandemic downturn, with some people rarely leaving home.

Experts point out that technology adaptation can be exorbitantly expensive for the pandemic and injured hospitality industry. However, it may be worth the cost, especially if the technician helps relieve pressure from the tough labor market.

DBK Studio will be officially released next week. It operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Levy. Advisors are Larry Levy, co-founder of Levy, and Betsy Ziegler, CEO of Chicago’s Innovation Hub 1871.

