With Exchange offers up to Rs 23,500, these smartphones are hard to resist





Amazon Republic Day sale ends within 24 hours. If you’re still not sure which phone to buy or if you need to buy a new one, it’s a good idea to check out the attractive exchange offers available. On another phone.

Smartphones such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, Apple and Samsung are available with a redemption discount of up to Rs 23,500. The final price of the exchange depends on the model of the phone you purchase.

OnePlus 9R 5G

The OnePlus 9R’s 6.55-inch AMOLED display boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz. On the back of the smartphone is a quad camera framework with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP monochrome camera. Phones are available on Amazon for Rs 36,999 and there are up to Rs 21,500 exchange offers.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G

The smartphone has raw power thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This device has a 12MP + 8MP + 12MP triple rear camera setup. The original price of the phone is Rs36,999 and buyers can take advantage of exchange offers up to Rs14,900.

Apple iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch display and is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic processor. The price of the iPhone 12 is 52,999 rupees. During ongoing sales, Amazon offers exchange transactions of up to Rs 14,900 on devices.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes with impressive hardware that combines the Snapdragon 8885G chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone also features a brightly colored 6.67 inch FHD + 120Hz AMOLED display. Phone prices start at 34,999, but are available with a significant exchange discount of up to Rupee 19,900.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone features a 6.55-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision. Inside it is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor for seamless performance. Amazon offers a phone of Rs 26,999 with a redemption offer of up to Rs 19,900.

Oppo A74 5G

The device is available with a redemption offer of Rupees 14,900 and is ranked as one of the most affordable phones in the 5G category. It has a Snapdragon 4805G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The original price of a phone on Amazon without a redemption offer is Rupees 16,990.

iQOO Z5 5G

The iQoo Z5 is currently available with a discount coupon of 2,000 rupees and a redemption coupon of up to 14,900 rupees on Amazon. This device can be purchased on Amazon for Rs 23,990. The phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

(Edit: Thomas Abraham)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/retail/amazon-great-republic-day-sale-with-exchange-offers-up-to-rs-23500-these-smartphones-are-hard-to-resist-12186572.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos