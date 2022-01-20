Technology Revival for Hometown in Americas





Americans do not have to leave their hometown to seek opportunities or build wealth. But our modern digital economy has concentrated its dynamism in a few cities, mostly coastal, such as San Francisco, Seattle, New York, Boston, and Austin. When these cities thrive, cities such as Youngstown, Ohio and Beckley, West Virginia do not share profits. Many Central American cities and rural residents are tired of seeing young people buying one-way tickets from their home states in search of work. They are worried about the loss of the community, the closure of stores, and the reduction of the church congregation.

Most of these Americans understand the importance of the technology sector to the US economy. Technology produces trillions of dollars in valuations, millionaire entrepreneurs, and six-digit salaries for people still in their twenties. By 2025, the United States will have 25 million more digital jobs than the combined manufacturing and construction industries. The median salary for these jobs is $ 80,000, almost double the national average. They should not only be available to high school students in Cupertino, California. It’s home to Apple, which has sophisticated robotics workshops in their garage.

Still, according to the 2019 Brookings and Innovation Technology and Innovation Foundation report, only five cities in the United States account for 90% of innovation employment growth in recent decades. Almost 50% of digital service jobs are in 10 major metropolitan areas. Elsewhere, in nearly 63 of the 100 metropolitan countries, the proportion of tech jobs has actually declined over the last decade.

This distribution does not have to be very unequal. Experiments with remote work during a pandemic have shown that digital technology has the potential to do millions of jobs anywhere in the country with high-speed broadband access. What we need is an economic policy that seeds digital jobs across the country, even though places like Silicon Valley continue to attract talent and thrive.

“In the last few decades, only five cities in the United States have accounted for 90% of the growth of innovation jobs.”

The federal government will create a national digital army to bring the highest spirit of technology to universities, community colleges and local businesses, build effective qualification and apprenticeship programs, and guide newly trained workers. You have to spend 3-6 months for it. Like the Peace Corps, participants will receive living benefits and enrich their resumes while gaining a better understanding of the local markets and the economic opportunities there. Digital Corps Fellows play a supportive role, recognizing that the community itself must drive new initiatives.

With the help of these fellows, the country can mobilize its vast higher education network for the task of training new technical workers from coast to coast. The U.S. Parliament may fund not only Land-grant Universities, but also universities and institutions that have historically had a large number of black and Hispanic students to develop applied technology training programs in collaboration with the private sector. I can do it. In some cases, a 9-month course and certificate may be more appropriate than a 2-year or 4-year degree.

One of the biggest obstacles mid-sized cities and regions face in fostering startups and satellite offices is the lack of affordable broadband. Bringing technical jobs to these locations means investing in high-quality infrastructure across the country. Remote work is not possible for people who do not have good internet connectivity to use Zoom, Skype, GitLab, or Slack. By 2025, our country was supposed to provide affordable high-speed internet to all American communities.

“By decentralizing the digital economy, American towns can balance fostering communities with embracing change.”

Technology literacy is just as important. All American kindergarten to high school students need to study computer science. Not enough. According to Code.org, only 47% of high schools in the United States teach computer science, and only 10 states offer classes in all grades. Not everyone needs to be a coder, but to use digital technology and operating machines with confidence, even non-technical people can benefit from understanding the basics.

Economic incentives can encourage businesses to hire in rural or medium-sized cities. When the federal government is considering contract bidding from private companies, it should provide favorable consideration to those who promise to hire 10% of their project workforce in the local community. Recently, fierce competition between Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle, and IBM has won the Pentagon’s $ 10 billion cloud computing contract that supported thousands of jobs. Imagine that your competitors knew they were likely to be chosen if they hired technicians from a left-behind area.

Companies may also be offered a federal tax credit of up to $ 10,000 per technician hired locally. In 2018, the city of Tulsa began offering a $ 10,000 cash grant to professionals who moved there for remote work, successfully attracting more than 250 people.

Finally, by the end of the decade, the government needs to fund and support the establishment of an American technology center near research universities in all states. Research institutes and private companies will work together at each hub to advance certain cutting-edge technologies such as robotics, synthetic biology, clean energy, and electronics manufacturing. Cities such as Columbus, Ohio and St. Louis, Missouri already have technology-savvy research universities and national laboratories with some successful startups. Hubs at these locations may have access to a donor network that can improve odds. As the hub network expands nationwide, it will drive scientific progress and open up new businesses and well-paid jobs.

The idea of ​​establishing a tech hub has gained bipartisan support in Congress. I have worked with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer and two Republicans, Senator Todd Young of Indiana and Senator Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, to fund such a center. Made an important part of the overwhelmingly passed innovation competition law. The house must also go through it.

By decentralizing the digital economy, American towns can balance fostering communities with embracing change. Residents can attend local churches and synagogues, share meals with family and friends, join service clubs, play sports leagues, and support traditional industries and workers. At the same time, they have access to cutting-edge digital tools, training and high-paying employment. New job promises don’t have to come at the expense of sudden cultural movements. Residents can help restore the financial health of the community and manage their lifestyle to some extent.

With this geographically dispersed technology project team, it is possible to connect employees in coastal cities with those in rural and colored communities. That experience may help soften the cultural fault lines of some countries. People who are uncomfortable with the increasingly multi-ethnic country of the United States may ease their opposition when their income and career are tied to those of diverse teams. Cosmopolitan technicians, working with the people who live there, can learn to understand the culture, traditions, struggles and stories of blue-collar and rural towns and have less connections. A more geographically comprehensive technology sector will not only connect Americans, but will also bring about the innovations America needs to compete a century ahead.

-Mr. Democrat Kanna is a member of the Silicon Valley. This essay is based on his new book, Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work for All of Us, published by Simon & Schuster on February 1st.

Copyright 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. all rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-tech-revival-for-americas-hometowns-11642690787 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos