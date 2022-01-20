Finalists of the 2022 Leicestershire Live Innovation Awards have announced tickets for the February 24th Awards.





A specialist in drone delivery systems, a technology company that develops hydrogen energy cells, games that inspire people with dementia, is one of the finalists of the 2022 Leicestershire Live Innovation Awards.

An independent jury of members of the county’s business and academic community has spent hours screening nominations to select potential award winners each year.

They have agreed on a list of finalists that summarizes the quality of innovation and technical expertise nurtured in Leicester and Leicestershire.

Headlines that are sponsoring the award again are Morningside Pharmaceuticals, De Montfort University, and University of Leicester.

All three of these organizations are pioneering powers, manufacturing life-saving drugs, creating hubs for the growth and development of innovation, and conducting unprecedented research.

Tickets for the 2022 Awards are currently on sale for more information on Thursday, February 24th at King Power Stadium.

The evening begins at 7:30 pm after the networking drink reception and is hosted by journalist and BBC Travel Show presenter Lucy Hedges.

In addition to revealing the 2022 winners, this evening is a great networking opportunity and an opportunity to meet with local business leaders.

This event is part of the two-week Leicestershire Innovation Festival, which runs from Monday, February 14th to Friday, February 25th.

Prior to that, the judges will speak with the finalists at the invitation-only Meet the Innovators reception on February 1st at the Winstanley House Hotel in Leicester.

Technology Innovation-Sponsored by De Montfort University

Intelligent energy

RECOVER Foster + Freeman

Skyfarer

Innovation in the creative industries

Boy Wonder

Neville Holt Opera

Roshi Desai Designs

Health and Welfare Innovation-Sponsored by Loughborough University

INCUS Performance

Nemaura Medical

Tanjii TV

Innovations in food and beverage manufacturing

Figure analytics

Round corner brewing

Zayndu

Manufacturing and Engineering Innovation-Sponsored by MIRA Technology Institute

Figura Analytics

INCUS Performance

Zayndu

Innovation in education

Tanjii TV

People deal

Valuable Positive Education CIC

Innovation in Med Tech and Life Sciences-sponsored by Morningside Pharmaceuticals

ACT Medical

BrainBerry

Nemaura Medical

Innovation for business improvement

Abdul Thadha-Books2Door

Green tomato

Haybrook Associates

Space Innovation-sponsored by the University of Leicester

LENK Space & Water Solutions

University of Leicester MIRI Team

College Student Innovation-Sponsored by Loughborough University

ACT Medical

Tanjii TV

Athlete Place

Judge Rachel York, who manages the county’s Business Gateway Growth Hub, said it was exciting to see the level of expertise and entrepreneurship offered.

She states: It’s a real honor to be part of the Innovation Awards review process, but it can be very difficult if you have a large number of great innovators nominated.

We have always believed that Leicestershire, with its three universities, a wide range of businesses and micro enterprises, is in a unique position to be more innovative than other cities and counties. This year’s entry makes that very compelling.

Business Gateway will continue to support and promote innovation throughout Leicestershire and Leicestershire, and will continue to explain the concept of innovation in an easy-to-understand manner for those who feel that it is something that only large companies do.

Again, this year’s entry shows that innovation is relevant to businesses of all sizes, and those who say that innovation is essential to all businesses in difficult situations such as those recently experienced. There is also.

In the future, as more companies adopt innovation for the first time, others support it, and celebrate innovation that is part of their business as usual for them, screening will become even more difficult. hoping.

John Buckby, a partner and intellectual property specialist at law firm Gateley, also attended the jury.

He states: As with last year, it was great to see many examples of innovation in Leicestershire. There are so many things to scream in our area.

Big and small companies are pushing the boundaries with decent new ideas and solutions.

This made the judging process fun, but it was an enviable challenge of having to decide on a candidate list.

After lively discussions in each category, the judges clarified their choices. We are now looking forward to hearing suggestions from the finalists.

The award is also supported by BusinessLive, Business Gateway Growth Hub, MIRA Technology Institute, Loughborough University and the law firm Howes Percival.

