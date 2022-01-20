Messenger Kids’ new internet safety game mainly teaches kids how to use messenger





Facebook’s parent company, Meta, has launched a new activity on the Messenger Kids platform aimed at teaching children Internet etiquette. According to a blog post by Erik Michael Weitzman, Product Management Director at Messenger Kids, the new gamed activity will help kids learn how to use the Internet safely and practice making healthy decisions online. It will help.

Pledge Planets is based on what Weitzman says is the creed of Messenger Kids Pledge. Be kind, respectful, safe and enjoyable. The first episode, titled Be Kind, contains two games to help children learn and practice how to behave kindly.

Rough Review: Players need to help owners read the reviews and match the correct online responses to each one. This game teaches children to recognize kind and unfriendly behavior and become accustomed to tools such as blocking and reporting.

Order: The player creates a sandwich order by selecting the emoji that most responds to the customer’s mood. This game teaches children how to read people’s emotions online.

Messenger Kids has introduced two new games to teach kids online safety and awareness Meta

Weizmann writes that the company has developed the activities of the Pledge and the Pledge Planet under the guidance of experts in online safety and child development. Meta / Facebook introduced Messenger Kids for the first time in 2017. This is a reduced version of the Messenger app that links to your parent’s Facebook account. But last year, Facebook received widespread criticism and shelved plans for a planned children’s version of Instagram’s photo-sharing platform.

Aside from the question of whether Facebook / Meta / Messenger is eligible to provide sound decisions and guidance on internet security, what these two games actually do is teach kids how to use Messenger. Is to teach. Wait a minute, but the first thing I thought of was Sesame Street (much more well-meaning and real). This is probably the first television show designed to help teach preschoolers.

Sesame Street has a positive impact on children’s learning skills and is praised for its diverse and multicultural cast of characters, but for many, the show teaches children how to watch television and plays. Through learning that he has done a wonderful job of fascinating and entertaining children.

However, the Metas platform has a problematic history of child safety online. According to whistleblower Frances Haugen’s internal document, Facebook / Meta has become content where Instagram can be toxic to teenage users and its algorithms can encourage children to self-harm. I knew there was a possibility of inducing. Also, according to a survey conducted by online child safety advocacy group Thorn last May, social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Messenger have far higher rates of child abuse and harassment than previously thought. I found out that I was receiving.

Also, according to a recently revealed internal document, Meta is bleeding young users, and one prediction is that Meta will lose 45% of teenage users over the next two years. Most kids don’t see Facebook as a platform for themselves, and Instagram is popular with teenage users, but in recent years it’s been popular with both app bullies and competitors like TikTok. I have lost. Therefore, teaching Meta to a whole new generation how to use one of its products seems to be in line with the need to acquire young users and keep playing them together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/1/20/22893059/messenger-new-kids-internet-safety-games-facebook-meta The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos