Police warn criminals tracking people using Apple AirTags.There is a point to note here





(WXYZ) People are using new Apple Tracker technology to commit crimes. They are called Apple AirTags, and Metro Detroit police stations say criminals are sticking them on their cars in an attempt to steal them.

In Dearborn, police say more than five cases have been reported in the last two weeks. Quarter-sized devices are also used to stalk people.

Now in the viral video, model Brooks Nader said someone wore a coat and followed her from the bar to the house.

AirTag is designed to allow people to track valuables. You can stick them on keys, purses, or even your pet’s collar.

Since it operates using the Bluetooth signal transmitted from the mobile phone, the owner can use the signal to check the current location even if it is not his own when he is nearby.

Emily Holman from Sterling Heights was on a family trip to Wal-Mart when she was notified. Her “Find my” app let her know that an unknown accessory was linked to her iPhone’s network and could locate her.

It was a horrifying situation for Holman to see everywhere on the internet, so she called the police.

Upon receiving the notification, police say you should look into your pockets, bags, and cars, especially in hidden areas.

“They’ll throw it there, track the vehicle where it’s parked, and then come back and steal it,” said Lieutenant Mario Bastianelli of the Sterling Heights police.

He added that notifications can often be false alarms.

“These engineers have set thresholds somewhere and are now dialed to issue more false alarms, so they are much more likely to catch real alarms,” ​​said Computer Science. Expert Dave Wentzlov said.

According to the online Apple Forum, dozens of people receive alerts, sometimes triggered by nearby Apple AirPods or Apple Watches.

Wentzlov said he received an eerie notice, but that doesn’t mean you’re vigilant. If you think someone is chasing you or your valuables, call the police.

“We want to get out there and reassure the public,” Bastinelli said. “Hey, listen, you know what’s going on, you’re aware of the problem you’re having,” and say if that’s really something to worry about. “

The “findmy” app has the ability to provide an option to play sound from AirTag, making it easier to find. If you happen to find it, it’s a good idea to leave it as it is and have the police check it.

