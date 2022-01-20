Big Tech’s lobby against the looming antitrust bill





Big Tech CEOs, including Apple’s Tim Cook and Google’s Sundar Pichai, have surprised legislators as the Senate committee picked up a major antitrust bill on Thursday.

Importance: This lobbying frenzy could overturn the way tech giants do business, and technology critics say this is “now or never” for Congress to check the power of the industry. I consider it a moment.

The direct involvement of tech executives represents real concern that these bills could become legislative.

News Promotion: The Senate Judiciary Committee will mark up today the US Innovation and Choice Online Law and another app store-focused bill, the Open App Markets Act, in the coming weeks.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act is in a position to prohibit big tech companies from supporting their services in an anti-competitive manner. Apple and Google strongly opposed the bill on Tuesday, saying they would destroy the privacy and security features that users love.

Conspiracy: Cook and Pichai have contacted lawmakers since the end of last year, sources tell Axios.

Senator Chris Coons, Delaware, a member of the Judiciary Committee, recently met with Cook and Pichai, confirmed aides to Axios.

Yes, but: Proponents of the bill on both sides of the aisle do not seem to be swayed by Big Tech’s outreach.

Garrett Ventry, a former Republican staff member of the House Anti-Trust Subcommittee, told Axios, “They have spent hundreds of millions of dollars and sent CEOs, all destined. “. “It shows the changing impact of Big Tech’s collapse on Capitol Hill.” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the leader of the Senate Antitrust Law Subcommittee, called Apple’s claim to the bill a misrepresentation of “not changing reality.” Axios has learned to tweak the bill prior to today’s markup.

The big picture: Anyone with skin in the game is ready for the fight. Several groups affiliated with Big Tech have begun purchasing local poll initiatives and 7-digit digital and television ads to send their messages.

Big Tech’s defense group, Chamber of Progress, shared an exclusive poll with Axios on how the antitrust topic resonates with voters. .. It turns out that Democrats and independents do not give technology broadly as a policy issue, and most of the voters on the battlefield (26%) do not want “active government intervention.” According to a letter shared exclusively with Axios, app developers and small e-commerce groups are mostly funded by big tech companies, and Congressional leaders should also oppose the bill. I’m looking for.

Opposite side: Anti-Big Tech groups are also flocking.

The Tech Oversight Project, a new group founded by former Democratic campaign staff and partially funded by the Omidia Network, plans a campaign-style swift response tactic that opposes Big Tech’s debate on antitrust law. I am. Technology companies such as Yelp, Sonos, and DuckDuckGo sent a letter to Senate judicial leaders in support of the bill on Tuesday, stating that the dominant action of tech companies is “competitions like us”. Insisted on hindering.

Meanwhile, some of Big Tech’s loudest critics, such as Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman and Sonos CEO Patrick Spence, were in talks with senior advisors, including Deputy Chief of Staff Bruce Reed. Expressed dissatisfaction at the White House.

“We look forward to working with Congress to make bipartisan progress on this issue,” White House officials said.

