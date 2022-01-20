EIP has launched a new fund to expand ClimateTech’s most daring ideas





New York-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Energy Impact Partners (EIP), a leading global investor in the transition to a sustainable future, today announced its early stage deep decarbonization frontier fund (Frontier). Announced the launch of the fund). Innovative technology that accelerates the transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. With a $ 350 million target, the fund has already received over $ 200 million in commitments from both new and existing EIP investors.

Frontier funds are built on two core principles. First, a wave of unprecedented innovation is helping to solve the biggest and most difficult problems in deep decarbonization. Second, the demand for zero-carbon energy, products and commodities will accelerate the market adoption of these new technologies and bring enormous commercial outcomes to the winners.

Shayle Kann, a partner of the EIP Frontier Fund, is looking for a bold entrepreneur who will make a big difference in the big problems of climate technology. Over the last six years, we have built ecosystems and processes to drive innovation in large, mature and technologically complex industries. This skill set requires nothing more than a impetus for deep decarbonization.

Frontier funds have already invested heavily in pioneers focused on decarbonizing everything from power generation to fertilizer production. Investment example:

EIP’s in-house research team works closely with strategic investors to destroy more than 40 key industries in the utilities, energy, building environment, finance, infrastructure and technology sectors, from early ideas to commercial success. Identify, invest in, and expand targeted innovation.

This unique collaboration model helps the collective insights of the EIP ecosystem to navigate complex technological paths, proven by more than 200 pilots and partnerships between EIP 70+ portfolio companies and their strategic companies. As such, it is particularly well suited for deep tech investment challenges that can significantly accelerate market adoption. Investor Union.

This process plays a central role in understanding in detail the future demand for zero-carbon power systems and the need for several days of energy storage with ultra-low capital investment to compensate for long-term fluctuations in renewable energy generation. I played it. Frontier Fund invests in Form Energy, the only company that has pioneered solutions that meet the exact needs of the market.

Mateo Jaramillo, CEO and co-founder of Form Energy, said EIP is known as a leader in climate technology investment. The launch of the Frontier Fund demonstrates their bold commitment and innovative approach to enabling tomorrow’s zero-carbon power systems. Form Energy is supported by EIP and has the ability to work with their incredible coalition of partners as they work to rebuild the world’s electrical systems to enable a clean energy future. I am very happy to have.

The ARP recently added Ashwin Shashindranath (formerly Macquarie) as an investment partner, Dr. Gregory Thiel (formerly ARPA-E) as Technology Director, and Dr. Michael E. Webber (formerly) as Chief Technology Officer. Expanded the dedicated Frontier Fund team. Engie’s CTO and CSO).

Dr. Michael E. Webber, Chief Technology Officer of EIP, said the insights gained by working with hundreds of partner experts and systematically analyzing the major climate technology sectors are problems that need to be resolved. It provides actionable insights into the solutions that are most likely to succeed. We believe this approach will accelerate decarbonization and select winning teams and technologies.

EIP’s strategic partners and investors include key innovators and industries in the utilities, energy, building environment, infrastructure, finance and technology sectors. AlliantEnergy (NASDAQ: LNT), Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE), AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB), Avista Corp. (NYSE: AVA), Burns & McDonnell, Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), EDF Group Corporate Venture Division EDF Pulse Holding, Emera Inc. (TSX: EMA), Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG), FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), Fortis Inc. (TSX, NYSE: FTS), Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund (NASDAQ: MSFT), OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE), Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW), Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR), PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), Southern Company (NYSE: SO), TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE) : TRP), The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB), Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL), etc.

For more information on Energy Impact Partners and Frontier Fund, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners, LP (EIP) is a global venture capital firm leading the transition to a sustainable future. EIP brings together entrepreneurs and the world’s most positive energy and industrial companies to drive innovation. EIP manages over $ 2 billion in assets, invests globally in ventures, growth, credit and infrastructure, with nearly 60 people in its offices in New York, San Francisco, Palm Beach, London, Cologne and Oslo. We have a team of experts. For more information on Energy Impact Partners and Frontier Fund, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.

