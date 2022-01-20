Global Emerging Orthopedic Implants Market Report 2021: Technology Innovation and Growth Opportunities Analysis





DUBLIN, January 20, 2022–(BUSINESS WIRE)-The “Emerging Orthopedic Implants: Technology Innovation and Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This research service explores various emerging orthopedic implant technologies, their potential impact, and the companies to action.

The orthopedic implants industry is assessed in terms of business and technology drivers and restraints. Key funding and acquisition activities over the past 3 years are also investigated.

The growth opportunities offered by drug-eluting implant technology, wearables and implantable orthopedic sensors, robotics, and AI and AR have also been discussed. Strategic recommendations for key industry participants are also put forth in the study.

The demand for orthopedic implants is growing with the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries being performed every year. This is mainly due to the prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions and the expanding aging population (high risk of osteoporosis, low bone mass).

The increased life expectancy, sedentary lifestyles with limited physical activity, and the rising incidence of obesity are also resulting in a growing number of orthopedic problems. implantation surgery.

The scientific community is continuously exploring new strategies to minimize the probability of failure of implants and enhance osseointegration for improved implant fixation. Orthopedic implant technology is advancing due to the introduction of new biomaterials that enhance osseointegration, innovative manufacturing technologies that enable customized implants, and embedded. sensors that facilitate remote monitoring.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative: Factors creating Pressure on Growth in the Orthopedic Implants Market

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Orthopedic Implants Industry

1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2.0 Research Context

2.1 Research Scope: Key Questions the Research Will Answer

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Key Findings

3.0 Technology Snapshot

3.1 Orthopedic Implants Address Degenerative and Inflammatory Bone Diseases

3.2 Orthopedic Implant Products can be classified based on their Functional Use

3.3 Metals, Polymers, and Ceramics are Conventional Orthopedic Implant Materials

3.4 Several Parameters Affect the Success of Orthopedic Implantation Procedures

3.5 Technology Segmentation based on Emerging Innovation that is Transforming the Orthopedic Implant Industry

3.6 Emerging Orthopedic Biomaterial Technologies Offer Bioactive and Biodegradable Properties

3.7 Implant Surface Modification Enhances Osteoconduction and Osseointegration

3.8 Implant Surface Coatings are the Most Commonly Explored Surface Modification Technique

3.9 Customized or Patient-specific Orthopedic Implants Enable Better Alignment and Stress Distribution

3.10 Smart Orthopedic Implants Enable Remote or Continuous Monitoring after Surgery

3.11 Pediatric Orthopedic Implants Provide a Wide Range of Options for Diverse Pediatric Conditions

3.12 Orthobiologics Enables Rapid and Better Healing of Musculoskeletal Injuries

3.13 Orthobiologics is Used to Treat Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis

3.14 The Orthopedic Implant Industry Has Been Slow to Adopt Smart Implant Technology

4.0 Orthopedic Implants Industry –Overview and Assessment

4.1 Impact Mapping of Growth Drivers for the Orthopedic Implant Industry

4.2 The Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Conditions Will Drive the Orthopedic Implant Industry

4.3 Technological Advancements in Embedded Sensors, Implant Materials, and Fabrication Techniques will Drive the Industry

4.4 Impact Mapping of Growth Restraints for the Orthopedic Implant Industry

4.5 The High Cost of Orthopedic Surgeries and the Poor Reimbursement Policies are Major Restraints to Industry Growth

4.6 Technical Difficulties in the Design and the Fabrication of Emerging Implant Types Restrain Industry Growth

4.7 A Value-based Healthcare System and the Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drive Innovation

5.0 Technology Profiles

5.1 Technology Segment: Biomaterial Technologies

5.1.1 Bioresorbable Magnesium Alloy Compression Screw Implants

5.1.2 Compression Screws that Enable Early Bone Attachment and Stronger Implant Fixation

5.1.3 Absorbable Nasal Implants that Reduce Nasal Airway Obstruction Symptoms

5.1.4 Collagen-based Implants for Anterior Cruciate Ligament Regeneration

5.2 Technology Segment: Surface Modification Technologies

5.2.1 Porous-coated Total Shoulder System with Improved Fit and Fixation

5.2.2 Joint Mobility Restoring Total Wrist Arthroplasty System with Porous Bone-contacting Surfaces

5.2.3 3D-printed Porous Titanium Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Implant

5.2.4 Additively Manufactured Construct for Vertebral Body Replacement

5.3 Technology Segment: Smart Orthopedic Implants

5.3.1 Sensor-assisted Total Knee Arthroplasty

5.4 Technology Segment: Customized or Patient-specific Orthopedic Implants

5.4.1 Customized Craniomaxillofacial Implants to Address Facial Deformities Caused by Black Fungus

5.5 Technology Segment: Pediatric Orthopedic Implants

5.5.1 A Cannulated Screw System to Address Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis in Pediatric Patients

5.6 Technology Segment: Orthobiologics

5.6.1 Bioactive Bone Graft with a High Level of Osteoblast Differentiation

6.0 Industry Trends and Initiatives

6.1 Recent Key M & As in the Orthopedic Implants Industry

6.2 Notable Funding Activities in the Orthopedic Implants Industry

7.0 Intellectual Property Landscape

7.1 Key IP Activity Innovation Themes Include Surface Modification Technologies and Antimicrobial Coatings

7.2 Key Patents

8.0 Growth Opportunity Universe

8.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Drug-eluting Orthopedic Implants for Improved Clinical Outcomes

8.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Wearable and Implantable Orthopedic Sensors for Post-operative Patient Monitoring

8.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Robotics, AR, and AI for Accurate Implant Positioning and Design

8.4 Growth Opportunity 4: Additive Manufacturing Technologies for Complex and Personalized Implants

8.5 Key Conclusions and Strategic Recommendations

9.0 Key Industry Participants

9.1 Database of Key Industry Participants

10.0 Appendix

