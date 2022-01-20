Google is building an AR headset





Meta may be the most noisy company building AR and VR hardware. Microsoft has HoloLens. Apple is also working on something. But don’t count Google.

The search giant recently began working on an AR headset (codenamed Project Iris) in 2024, according to two people familiar with the project that required anonymity to speak without the company’s permission. I want to ship to. Like Meta and Apple’s upcoming headsets, Google devices use an outward-facing camera to blend computer graphics with real-world video feeds and be more immersive than existing AR glasses such as Snap and Magic Leap. Create a mixed reality experience of type. Early prototypes being developed at the San Francisco Bay Area facility resemble a pair of ski goggles and do not require a tethering connection to an external power source.

Google headsets are in the early stages of development without a well-defined market development strategy. This shows that the target year for 2024 can be more ambitious than a fixed year. The hardware is powered by a custom Google processor, such as the latest Google Pixel smartphones, and works on Android, but recent job listings show that it’s running its own operating system. Given the power constraints, Google’s strategy is to use the data center to remotely render some graphics and beam them to the headset over an internet connection. Im said the Pixel team is involved in some hardware, but it’s unclear if the headset will eventually become the Pixel brand. The name Google Glass is almost certainly off the table, thanks to the early blowback (remember Glasshole?) And the fact that it still exists technically as an enterprise product.

Project Iris is strictly kept secret within Google

Project Iris shows that Google is back in the hardware category with a long history. It started with the flashy and unlucky debut of Google Glass in 2012. After that, years of efforts to sell VR headsets began quietly. 2019. Google has been significantly silent about its hardware aspirations in space since then, choosing to focus on software features such as lenses, visual search engines, and Google Maps AR orientation instead. Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg bet his company on AR and VR, hired thousands of people, and rebranded from Facebook to Meta. Metaverse has become an inevitable buzzword. And Apple is preparing its own mixed reality headset later this year.

Project Iris is strictly confidential within Google and is hidden in buildings that require special keycard access and nondisclosure agreements. The core team working on headsets is about 300, and Google will hire hundreds more. The executive overseeing this effort is Clay Bavor, who reports to CEO Sundar Pichai and manages Project Starline, an ultra-high-definition video chat booth that was demoed last year.

Google Project Starline

If Starline is any sign, Project Iris can be a technical wonder. Those who have tried Starline say it’s one of the most impressive tech demos to date. The ability to recreate the person you’re chatting with in 3D is probably surreal. In a line-of-sight tracking test for employees, Google remembers when asked about conversation details, focusing about 15% on the person talking using Starline compared to traditional video Hangouts. I found that my recall improved by nearly 30%.

Google hopes to ship Starline with Iris by 2024

I heard that Google wants to ship the Starline with Iris by 2024. We recently hired Magic Leaps CTO Paul Greco to join the team in a previously unreported move. Pilot programs to facilitate remote meetings using Starline are being conducted in collaboration with various Fortune 500 companies. Google also wants to roll out Starline internally as part of its post-pandemic hybrid work strategy. Starline’s main focus is to reduce the cost of each unit from tens of thousands of dollars. (Like Iris, Google may not meet Starline’s target shipping year.)

Bavor has managed Google’s VR and AR efforts for many years, dating back to Google Cardboard and Daydream, VR software and hardware platforms that emerged around the same time as Oculus. He is Pichai’s best friend who has been with Google since 2005. Last November, he was awarded the title of VP of Labs. This includes Project Starline, Iris, the new blockchain division, and Area, Google’s in-house product incubator. 120. At the time of his promotion, Google reportedly told employees that the Labs team was focused on estimating technology trends and incubating a series of potential long-term projects. increase.

Some of the other leaders working on Project Iris are:

Shahram Izadi, Senior Director of Engineering and also manages Google’s ARCore software toolkit, Scott Huffman, Senior Director of Product Management and formerly running Google Lens products, VP and Creator of Google Assistant Kurt Akeley, a prominent engineer and CTO of lightfield camera startup LytroMark Lucovsky, and LytroMark Lucovsky, a senior director of AR’s operating system who recently did a similar job at MetaNorths, are called Focuss. I did. Google acquired the company in mid-2020, before the second version was released.Image: North

Google’s interest in AR dates back to its initial investment in Glass and Magic Leap. I’ve heard that the calculation of the investment in Magic Leap was to have the option to buy the company in the future if it found a viable way to AR hardware in the mass market. In an interview in 2019, Bavor featured this phase as a deep R & D focused on building important Lego blocks in closed rooms. A year later, Google bought a smartglass startup called North that focused on adapting ARtech to normal-looking eyewear.

Most of the North team still work at Google. Numerous recent job ads related to waveguides, which are display technologies suitable for AR glasses rather than immersive headsets like Project Iris, suggest that they may be able to work on different devices in Canada. I am. Google declined to comment on this story.

Last October, Pichai said in a statement that Google is thinking through AR and that AR will be a major investment area for us. The company certainly has cash to fund ambitious ideas. It has the best technical talent, a robust software ecosystem with Android, and attractive products for AR glasses such as Google Lens. But it’s still unclear if Google plans to invest as aggressively as Meta, which already spends $ 10 billion a year on AR and VR. Apple is working on headsets and farther AR glasses for thousands. Google seems to be catching up until it shows something else.

