Five notable technology trends in 2022





If multiple retailers were in survival mode in 2020, 2021 was a year of innovation for many.

Retailers have learned to catch up with fast-paced, digitally savvy consumers. Aspiring to get the attention of consumers, it has increased its presence on popular platforms such as Snapchat and TikTok, and adopted new features in a relatively short amount of time.

These initiatives have provided a large amount of money to the space. In the first three quarters of 2021, funding for US retail technology startups reached $ 26.8 billion, according to the October CB Insights Retail Technology Report. So far, 2021 retail technology funding has increased by 35% compared to all of 2020.

Retail Dive continues to cover the evolution of the retail technology space, so here are five trends to watch.

Consumers continue to buy now and pay options later

Installment options may not be a new phenomenon, but payment space was widely adopted last year. With BNPL, consumers can pay for small items within a certain period of time and are often interest-free. That momentum will continue until 2022.

BNPL’s products are very attractive, especially to young consumers who may not have the money to prepay high-value items. According to a NerdWallet survey, about 18% of consumers, or one in five, used BNPL for holiday shopping. Of the respondents who used BNPL during their vacation, 36% were millennials, 22% were Gen Z, 18% were X, and 3% were Baby Boomers.

Retailers of all sizes are adopting this service to meet growing demand.

Amazon partnered with BNPL provider Affirm in August. Target announced in October that it would add installment options through Affirm and Sezzle. Even Wix sellers can offer shoppers Klarna’s Pay in 4 and Pay in 3 options at checkout.

Klarna debuted a browser extension in December as the latest attempt to expand globally. This allows consumers to access the service to all online retailers, whether or not they are affiliated with a fintech company.

If inflation continues, consumers may have more reasons to use BNPL services. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index, a barometer of the cost of consumer goods, has risen 7% compared to last year, the highest 12-month rise since June 1982.

Social commerce plays an important role in consumer purchasing channels

When Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced that e-commerce would be one of the four core areas of the app, it was an anecdote of what’s happening across social media platforms.

Social media sites have accelerated efforts to enable consumers to buy products without leaving the platform. Instagram did that by introducing the shop to Instagram in May. Meanwhile, Pinterest and Snapchat have invested in augmented reality tools to strengthen their brand partnerships.

These platforms have good reasons to invest in shopping capabilities. According to a June report, more than half (51%) of consumers surveyed by NPD said that the content displayed in Facebook and Instagram feeds affected their purchases. Facebook (41%), Instagram (35%), and Pinterest (21%) are ranked high on the list of platforms for shoppers to find and learn items.

There is plenty of room for growth in social commerce spaces. The size of China’s industry reflects what social commerce in the United States looks like. According to eMarketer data, social commerce sales in the United States will be about one-tenth of China’s $ 351.65 billion industry in 2021.

Brands normalize the use of augmented reality

When product samples were taken off the shelves and fewer people went to the store, retailers had to figure out how to get people to try their products. Augmented reality has become the solution for many.

Many of the early AR initiatives revolved around beauty spaces. The brand is increasingly forming partnerships with fitting technology companies such as Perfect Corp and Modiface, as well as platforms with AR capabilities such as Snapchat and Pinterest.

With the growing popularity of AR and AI in recent years, consumers have been slow to incorporate this technology into their shopping habits. By 2020, only 20.1% of consumers will test their makeup using AR or VR, according to Euromonitor data.

However, depending on the number of brands launching AR tools and experiences, consumer recruitment can quickly catch up. At the end of last year, Snapchat worked with six companies from a variety of industries, including retailers such as Wal-Mart and Hollister, to create an in-app virtual store during Black Friday. Brands such as Fendi, Dior, and American Eagle were also running AR shopping lenses on Snapchat at the same time.

Livestreaming maximizes its potential

The idea of ​​showing product quality in front of the camera isn’t new, but livestream shopping could be seen as a resurgence in 2021. CoresightResearch predicts that the livestreaming market will reach $ 6 billion in 2021 and could reach it in 2023. $ 25 billion.

Social commerce and livestreaming are to some extent linked.

Retailers and social media platforms have worked together many times to launch shoppable live stream shows. Wal-Mart has joined a popular influencer to host a live stream multiple times on TikTok. Similarly, Facebook has partnered with Anne Klein to launch a live shopping feature on the platform, and Petco has launched a live shopping fashion show for pets.

And like social commerce, livestreaming is already a billion-dollar industry in China. According to KPMG and research firm Ali Research, quoted by Coresight, the market value for 2021 is estimated to be $ 305 billion.

Retailers are pressured to deliver goods faster

Last year, retailers sought a faster way to get goods to the consumer’s front door.

Walmart has worked with car company Ford and startup Cruise to invest in self-driving deliveries and drone services for deliveries. Meanwhile, Target is testing faster shipping methods and is adding new features to the same-day service to make shopping trips smoother and faster.

Industry giants have set high customer expectations, which could allow other retailers to catch up in the coming months. Already, Chico’s FAS and The Home Depot are clients of Walmart’s white-label delivery service called Walmart GoLocal. This service allows retail clients to take advantage of Wal-Mart’s fulfillment features, including delivering orders to customers in as little as two hours.

The demand for fast delivery has also provided opportunities for non-retailers like ride-hailing service company Uber to diversify their sources of revenue. Uber has worked with retailers such as Hims & Hers, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Costco to deliver their products.

