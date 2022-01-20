LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga gets release date





LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga will be released on April 5th. The date is from the new Gameplay Overview trailer, which was dropped just one minute after Polygon reported that the game was at stake at developer TT Games.

Different from others as one of the biggest Lego games in history, Skywalker Sagai is ready to arrive with a range of new features. As a Lego version of the franchise character, players can stitch combos against enemies to counter incoming attacks and cover while lining up blaster shots.

Coupled with the vast open world level that players can explore, Skywalker Saga, which has been developed for nearly five years, seems to be a major evolution of the LEGO Star Wars franchise.

However, its evolution has been reported to be costly. According to a report from Polygon, TT Games, a longtime developer behind many LEGO-inspired video games, has had staff turnover due to feature creeps and mismanagement during the Skywalker Saga development cycle. I am experiencing many problems such as the height of the.

According to an article quoting more than 20 current and former employees of the studio, developers need to use a new engine to create games, which is unstable and hours of work due to crashes. I was getting more and more dissatisfied because I was lost.

Crunch reportedly played a major role in the development of Skywalker Saga, but it’s nothing new to TT Games. Polygon’s report claims that Crunch has been systematic at TT Games for years, and one former employee said: It wasn’t an emergency protocol for when things went wrong. Instead, it was a tool in the production box. The project was planned with a crunch period in the schedule. To make matters worse, the crunch was on schedule. “

LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga will be available on April 5th for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S.

