Illinois legislation could force Apple to allow alternative app payment methods





Illinois is now following suit after Arizona failed to force Apple and Google to allow alternative payment methods in third-party apps distributed through the App Store and Google Play. Senator Illinois has submitted a bill allowing both companies to allow developers to use whatever payment method they desire.

As reported by WGEM, the “Freedom of Direct Subscriptions” prohibits Apple and Google from requiring developers to “sell their products and services” using the App Store and Google Play. aims for. In other words, this law allows developers to distribute apps that sell items without using the native in-app purchase system, or even outside the App Store.

The Illinois Senator’s proposal is supported by the software company Basecamp, also in Illinois. Basecamp, the HEY email client, has had a dispute with Apple in the past as a Cupertino-based company rejected HEY on the App Store because developers didn’t want to pay Apple a 30% fee. ..

Apple has requested that new services be sold through payment processors, so they could save 30% or be thrown away from the app store.Heinemeier-Hanson [Basecamp co-founder] Said.

Basecamp may be among the few companies that are willing to speak up, but we’re not the only ones dealing with these oppressive regimes, he continued.

The law was enacted when a major tech company was faced with multiple antitrust investigations. Even governments and other businesses have blamed them for their monopoly practices. Speaking of Apple, most of the complaints are due to the fact that developers can’t distribute iOS apps outside the App Store, forcing them to agree to Apple’s terms and fees.

Similar bills have been proposed in other US states such as Florida, New York, and North Dakota. However, nothing has been successful so far. Apple has recently been forced to allow alternative payment systems in the Netherlands and South Korea, but the company still claims to charge developers a 30% fee.

