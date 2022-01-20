Amesite Announces Partnership with Cathie Wood’s Innovation Foundation





Detroit, January 20, 2022 / PRNewswire / -Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) provides cloud-based learning platform and content creation services for business, university, non-profit organizations and government agencies to learn and improve their skills. Today, we are announcing our partnership with Innovation, a leading artistic intelligence software company. The Foundation (“IF”) provides a unique online learning platform for all IF educational initiatives. Founded by ARK Invest’s founder, chief executive officer, and chief investment officer, Cathie Wood, IF’s mission is to educate and teach through the lens of technologically enabled innovation, students and teachers on the right side of change. Is to prepare and inspire the family.

Cathie Wood, founder and chairman of IF, said: “We believe that education with the lens of innovation requires innovative and positive teaching methods. Amesite’s technology supports all ways to become part of our mission. The plan is to partner with school districts across the country to provide teachers and children with training and education to devote themselves to and benefit from the explosive and exciting changes that drive innovation. “

“The Innovation Foundation’s agship program, which provides teachers and students with access to innovation learning opportunities, promotes online learning through an intuitive and comprehensive approach that provides users with a wide range of resources available through a single platform. It is very much in line with our mission to provide the best technology for, “commented Dr. Ann Marie Sastry, Founder and CEO of Amesite. “Cathie Wood is a world-renowned, renowned sort leader and role model in the field of innovation and nonce. Her bold predictions about the future have been repeatedly realized. The Innovation Foundation team has people We guarantee that we are ready to embrace changes that improve human condition, and the importance of leveraging partnerships to harness technology, todoso. “

Both Ernst & Young LLP and Deloitte are more efficient and shareholder returns for companies that use software as a service or (SaaS) models rather than companies that develop physical assets. I recently reported that I have achieved. Among the benefits are the reduction in costs passed to the end user, the possibility of classifying software investment as operating costs rather than capital investment, and increased utilization, which is the expansion of licenses based on the user’s changing business requirements. The only requirement is easy and quick extensibility.

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite provides employees, students and job seekers with the world’s most effective online learning system. Artificial Intelligence drives the platform: Amesite offers a clean and accessible interface, best-in-class technology, unmatched scalability and integration capabilities. Partners provide the best reviews in the industry in a customer-branded learning community environment that integrates with existing tools to deliver outstanding results. The future of learning is here: Amesite provides a 24-hour branded system for businesses, universities, nonprofits, and government agencies. For more information, please visit https: //amesite.com/.

AboutInnovationFoundation

Founded in 2021 by the founders of Cathie Wood, ChiefExecutiveOfcer, ChiefInvestmentOfcer, and ARK Invest, the Innovation Foundation (IF) is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening the intelligence of a changing world. .. Inspire students, teachers and families to be on the right side of change. IF seeks to achieve its mission through a virtuous cycle of education, mentorship, partnerships and funding. For more information, please visit https: //theinnovationfoundation.org/.

Description of future prospects

This communication contains forward-looking statements about our planned online machine learning platform, including the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. I am. , Our business plans, future commercialization of our online learning solutions, potential customers, business goals and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend on or refer to future events or circumstances, and “may”, “do”, “should”, Includes words such as “do”, “expect”, and “plan”. , ”,“ Believe ”,“ Intention ”,“ Look forward ”, etc. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions affected by risks and uncertainties and do not guarantee future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The risks faced by us and our planned platform are described in our relationship with the SEC. We are obligated to revise or update forward-looking statements, or to make other forward-looking statements, as new information, future events, or other consequences, except as required by applicable law. I shall not bear it.

Investor Spokesperson: CORE IR[email protected]516-222-2560

Media contacts: Jules Abraham[email protected]

Source

E & Y: https: //www.ey.com/en_us/strategy-transactions/how-asset-light-strategies-and-models-can-boost-business-growthDeloitte: https: //www2.deloitte.com/ch/ en / pages / technology-media-and-telecommunications / articles / saas-enabled-solutions-deliver-win-win-for-companies-and-customers.html

Source candy site

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amesite-announces-partnership-with-cathie-woods-innovation-foundation-301464490.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos