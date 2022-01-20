How marine wildlife can coexist with offshore wind [Sponsored]





April Reece: US offshore wind is ready for a boom. All states from Rhode Island to Virginia have plans to increase offshore wind over the next decade, and the Byden administration has promised to add 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030. This is all part of an energy overhaul aimed at replacing fossil fuels. Control climate change and protect the planet for renewable energy. Controlling climate change is one of the best things we can do to protect marine life, but using the wind to blow off emissions is not without its own consequences.

Of particular concern are the inhabitants of these seas. This is a North Atlantic right whale recorded off Martha’s Vineyard Island, Massachusetts. North Atlantic right whales travel with food along the east coast of the United States. This is also zero for the growing offshore wind industry in the United States. Scientific American Custom Media spoke with oceanographer Joe Brodie. He is part of a team trying to find a way to avoid a collision between a wind turbine and a whale. A few years later as a flight attendant, he set out for the sea in a friendly sky.

He is currently the Offshore Wind Research Leader at the Rutgers Ocean Observation Leadership Center. The North Atlantic right whale Joe is one of the most endangered species in the world. The rest is about 400 pieces. Can offshore wind development along the east coast coexist with the whale on the right? If so, how?

Joe Brodie: The answer is definitely, I think the two can coexist. It needs to be done intelligently and with as much information as possible. The idea is … a good way to describe it in the terms we used in airlines is situational awareness, what’s there, when it’s there, where it’s, and I think it was to know what they were doing and I’m going to make all the differences.

Reese: You are participating in a project funded by New Jersey offshore wind company Ørsted and its offshore wind project partners. This project uses acoustic monitoring to track and investigate whales. This is called the Ecosystem and Passive Acoustic Monitoring Project. What is the project aiming for and who is involved?

Brodie: This is a partnership with us at Ørsted and Rutgers University, the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution team led by Mark Baumgartner, and another team at the University of Rhode Island led by Dr. Jim Miller. What we are trying to do is use acoustic sensors located on various platforms such as stationary buoys. We also use underwater robots and gliders that can move underwater and hear the voice of the whale on the right. The idea is to better monitor the presence or absence of North Atlantic right whales by listening to them using autonomous sensors.

Reese: So, please tell us a little about the technology you are using. What tools do you use to read the ocean and what kind of data do you provide?

Brody: Mark Baumgartner of Woods Hole, he has deployed buoys here off the coast of New Jersey and also off Massachusetts. And the Rhode Island team has another buoy like a test platform that tries out some advanced sensors that are useful for location triangulation. The buoy is only for installing wireless transmitters etc. on the surface. The mooring itself at the bottom of the water column has his sensor called DMON. This is a digital acoustic monitoring device.

This is basically a large anchor with this digital sensor, soundproofed and insulated so that the flow of water does not interfere with the listening tool. That is another challenge. They need to install something that reduces it, and all sorts of techniques are working to really separate the sound so you can hear it really well. It looks like a torpedo on the glider side, but it doesn’t actually have a propeller.

What it does is that it goes up and down over and over again. And it’s a mobile platform, right? So you can explore the entire area. You are not limited to just that one place where the buoy is located.

Reese: US offshore wind companies and scientists are looking for ways to protect biodiversity around turbines, so they are inspired by Europe, where the wind industry is much more mature. Victoria Todd is Director and Chief Scientist of Marine Science Consulting in Dunbar, Scotland. And for years, she has worked with businesses and regulators to minimize the impact of offshore energy projects on marine wildlife. Science shows that climate change is one of the greatest threats to marine health.

The expansion of offshore wind is the key to the energy transition and is expected to reduce the impact of global warming on marine wildlife. However, while we know that wind is an important part of the solution, we also know that offshore wind development is not harmless.

Victoria Todd: In my opinion, the best way to protect marine life is with advanced planning. Conduct a baseline survey prior to the development of the wind farm to help understand the use of the area by different animals at different times of the year. You can also use Pinger. Pinger proactively creates noise-emitting devices that can send warning signals to marine mammals to warn animals in advance that noise-emitting events will occur and that they will occur. You can probably vacate the area.

Reese: Well, what do you think the United States can learn from Europe as it expands the development of offshore wind power here?

Todd: Well, from what I’ve seen so far, I think they’re doing a pretty good job of planning elements for it. There are clearly very good research institutes on the east coast. I used to be at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. This is a very experienced, competent and long-time marine laboratory, with some great universities and big whale experts, but we are also looking for advice on these projects.

Reese: Scientists and offshore wind companies want to monitor whales and other marine wildlife as part of the industry’s MO as turbines grow along the US coastline. It’s good for whales and for the climate.

Brodie: One of the reasons we need renewable energy is that we are trying to reduce its impact on the climate. We are trying to reduce ocean acidification. We are finally trying to do all this to protect our environment. But don’t you want to damage the environment in the process? You must save what you have while trying to prevent further damage. It is in the best interests of everyone to make sure that it is done in the right way.

Records of the North Atlantic Right Whale provided with the kind permission of the Watkins Marine Mammals Sound Database / New Bedford Whaling Museum.

