Get a personalized PlayStation 2021 year-end report

Just as I thought the flood of end-of-year personalized summaries from games and social media platforms was over, the PlayStation was slipping into theirs. Starting Thursday, certain PS5 and PS4 gamers will be able to see last year’s personal statistics, Sony announced in a blog post.

The year-end report lists statistics such as the number of games played, total time played, specific games and trophies won. Users can access the reports on their PlayStation account and share them with their friends. Users accessing the 2021 wrapper will also get the code to access the four free avatars.

In a comment on a blog post, users reported that it was difficult to access their reports. This may be because it is only available to users in certain regions who have specific data collection privileges. Wrappers are only available to gamers who have logged in to PlayStation for more than 10 hours last year and have agreed to collect “complete data” in the United States or “additional data” in other parts of the world, including Europe.

The PlayStation did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

