Google with EU activists and spar after Austrian data is defeated





Google has asked the EU and the United States to quickly negotiate a new data transfer framework.

The long-standing story of a tech company transferring data from Europe to the United States reignited Thursday, a few days after Austrian authorities accused Google of not respecting EU privacy rules.

The Austrian data privacy group NYOB (your business is not) filed dozens of complaints across Europe in 2020 after an EU court decision withdrew its transaction with the United States regarding data transfer.

The group claimed its first victory last week when the Austrian Data Protection Agency determined that Google Analytics tools had transferred users’ data to the United States. In the United States, it may be subject to snooping by security agencies.

It wasn’t clear what sanctions Google could face in Austria, or how the ruling would affect companies using Google Analytics. AFP is asking authorities for comment.

Google responded on Wednesday with a blog post calling on the EU and the US to quickly negotiate a new data transfer framework, disregarding the ruling.

The blog evoked a fierce reaction on Thursday from Austrian lawyer Max Schrems, an Austrian lawyer whose former US-EU data agreement was destroyed by the campaign.

He wrote on Twitter that Google was engaged in “random public relations” and accused the company of distorting the issue of US surveillance law amendments.

“It’s not the transfer of @EU_Justice, it’s about providing US lawyers with stable protection for @ Google, @ Microsoft, @ AWS, @ Apple, @ Meta customers after the data is processed in the US industry. “He writes. Customers move their business to another location.

The battle for privacy is part of a multi-tiered set of spats between US tech giants and European authorities, covering tax issues, competitive practices and hate speech.

There is no “inflexible standard”

The current proceeding filed by NOYB is related to a decision by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in July 2020, invalidating EU-US transactions regarding the transfer of data across the Atlantic Ocean.

The judge ruled that the deal, known as the Privacy Shield, did not allow EU people to bail out in court against US authorities.

The EU and the US have had sporadic talks to replace the Privacy Shield, but have not yet reached an agreement.

According to the proceedings filed by NOYB, technology companies are not acting under the 2020 ruling and are not compliant with the EU’s overall data protection regime, the GDPR.

“Instead of actually adapting the service to GDPR compliance, US companies tried to add text to their privacy policy and ignore the court,” Schrems said after the Austrian decision.

On Wednesday, Google’s chief lawyer, Kent Walker, wrote that the Austrian ruling envisioned a type of request from a security agency that was unlikely to happen before.

And he said the 2020 court ruling “did not impose an inflexible standard that the mere possibility of exposing data to other governments would require that the global movement of data be stopped.” Stated.

Walker said companies on both sides of the Atlantic want a quick deal to solve the problem.

EU Commission spokesman Christian Wigand said Thursday’s negotiations have intensified in recent months, but the problem is “complex” and “time-consuming”.

Technology threatened by the EU Court of Justice in Facebook proceedings

