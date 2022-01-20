Beta version of Google Play game on Windows PC in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan announced





What you need to know At The Game Awards 2021, Google revealed that Google Play games will be introduced to Windows PCs in the future. With this release, users will be able to play many of the world’s top mobile games directly on their PC with seamless synchronization and account progression. On Wednesday, Google announced that the first beta version of the Google Play game on PC will be held in South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Interested players can sign up now to join the beta and experience how Google is deploying the mobile gaming platform on Windows.

With Google’s efforts to port the huge Google Play gaming platform to PCs, users are the best on Microsoft’s Windows operating system, with seamless switching between devices, Google account synchronization and cloud storage, achievement progress, and more. You will be able to access Android games. Players can also earn Google Play points by playing games on their PC via Google Play games. Available mobile games can be downloaded directly to your PC and support mouse and keyboard input instead of touch.

While superficially reflecting Microsoft’s efforts to bring Android apps to Windows 11, Google is using its own technology to move. Google Play Games features a standalone PC app that acts as an access point for players using the service.

At least in the first beta, Google is currently restricting access to three regions. If you live in Hong Kong, Taiwan, or South Korea and want to experience what Google is trying to do here, you can now sign up for the PC beta version of the Google Play game. The first beta will not include all Google Play games, but a reduced catalog that includes popular mobile games such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Summoners War, Survival State: Joker Collaboration, and Three Kingdoms Tactics. I am.

No information yet, but Google plans a future beta and plans to expand to additional regions to include more people. Google Play game titles are unlikely to be candidates for our list of best PC games, but may be a welcome addition for thousands of users looking for a more casual experience on Windows devices. not.

