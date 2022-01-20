US Senate Approves Antitrust Bill Allowing Sideloading





The US Senate Judiciary Committee today approved the online law of innovation and choice in the US Senate. This means moving to the Senate floor for voting, the Wall Street Journal reports.

First introduced in the summer, the bill, if passed in its current form, will require significant changes to the App Store. It is designed to prevent “dominant platforms” from “abusing the power of gatekeepers” by prioritizing their products and services over competitors.

This allows sideloading. This is the process that allows iPhone and iPad users to install apps on devices outside the App Store using an alternative app store or other means. Earlier this week, Apple’s senior director of government, Timothy Powderly, said implementing such changes would put consumers in the face of “malware, ransomware, and fraud.”

According to Apple, sideloading will “hurt competition and discourage innovation” by making it “much more difficult” to protect the privacy and security of personal devices in the United States.

Apple has asked the Senate Judiciary Committee not to approve the law, but it will move forward. Some senators suggested that they want to see the changes made before voting in favor of the bill.

Senator Dianne Feinstein criticized the bill, saying it was targeted at “a few specific companies,” and Senator Alex Padilla “regulated the behavior of only a few companies and allowed everyone.” It is difficult to confirm the legitimacy of the. ” If not, continue to do exactly the same thing. “

Other senators have complained that the bill in its current form is not concrete enough and could ultimately result in “incidental damage.”

The bill specifically targets Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon, but the amendment will also include large foreign technology platforms like TikTok. The Senate Judiciary Committee will also soon hear additional bills targeting tech companies.

