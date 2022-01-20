Dissemination of technology in the digital age





Increased productivity allows the economy to increase production without increasing input, which is a major driver of economic growth and per capita income. However, productivity growth has slowed in recent decades, curbing economic growth. This may seem paradoxical given the advances in technology and the proliferation of digital technology.

During this digital transformation, companies will perform differently to help explain this mysterious paradox. Companies at the global frontier of productivity continue to improve productivity steadily, while the rest of the enterprise population is not keeping pace.

The productivity gap between frontier companies and other companies is widening (Figure 1). The gap is even wider in sectors that rely heavily on knowledge and the use of digital technology. These trends pose a challenge to the inclusiveness of economic growth in the digital age.

The spread of technology is important for economic growth and inclusiveness

Analyzing the dynamics of technology adoption in the context of the changes brought about by digital transformation, as explained in the Paradigm Shift chapter, is the key to explaining these productivity trends.

Technology dissemination is non-uniform across countries, regions, sectors, and businesses, and can be a slow, step-by-step process, even within the narrowly defined sectors of the same country.

According to a recent OECD analysis, the widening productivity gap between the most productive companies and other companies may reflect a slowing technology adoption. This is especially true for the most digital and knowledge-intensive sectors. Companies lagging behind in these sectors face higher obstacles and catch up at a slower pace.

The transition to a digital economy and a knowledge economy poses three new challenges for businesses. First, it is becoming increasingly important in the production process of intangible assets such as research and development (R & D), software and other intellectual property. The second is the increasing role of tacit knowledge. Third, the complexity of technology will increase, requiring increasingly sophisticated complementary investments in areas such as worker skills and organizational innovation.

The need for complementary investment in intangibles, the non-competitive, low-cost scalability of digital technologies, and the externalities of economies of scale and networks of relevant scales are the biggest dynamics of winners, especially in the digitally intensive sector. Create and strengthen. These factors can allow superstar companies to thrive and gain significant market share, while at the same time acting as a barrier for other companies to adopt new technologies and new players to enter the market.

Weakening the spread of technology not only increases productivity differences, but also affects other socio-economic outcomes. It serves to explain the recent decline in business dynamism, increased concentration and markup in many industries and countries, and trends in labor income share and wage inequality.

The polarization between the big companies and the late is further amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. While digital adoption is accelerating during the pandemic, the adoption rate and sophistication of digital technology is highly uneven. Technology-savvy companies are often already productive, large, and adopting more advanced digital technology than small ones. , A company that is not tech-savvy. Similarly, during the crisis, telework was important for maintaining production, but not all companies can (re) reorganize their activities remotely. In this way, pandemics have the potential to further enhance the benefits of pre-digital advanced enterprises. These dynamics, along with the shock to business registration, can amplify the decline in business dynamics, increase industry concentration and weaken competition.

Thus, the impact of a pandemic has increased the need for policies to promote technology adoption and promote conditions for widespread growth of the enterprise.

Public policy is the key to promoting the spread of technology

Governments can play an important role in promoting the dissemination of technology. Public policy addresses skills and economic constraints on technology adoption, implements effective research and innovation policies, regulates access to data and ownership, and is a fair and competitive venue. Ensuring the environment helps remove barriers to widespread adoption and increase a company’s absorption capacity.

A single policy cannot drive the spread of technology. You need a comprehensive policy mix that considers both demand and supply measures to strengthen your company’s incentives and capabilities.

Demand-side measures raise awareness of new technologies, develop absorption capacity, and mitigate risk. Supply-side measures promote competition, increase access to innovation finance, address new regulatory issues in the digital economy, improve knowledge production and sharing (including wise intellectual property policies), and digital. Strengthen the foundation of your infrastructure and skills.

Stronger, more inclusive and sustainable economic growth by supporting widespread technology dissemination, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises, enhancing business dynamism, equipping workers with new skills and fostering a fair labor market. Can be realized.

Artificial intelligence: the next step

In the future, more and more attention will be paid to the next stage of the artificial intelligence (AI) -led digital revolution and how it will affect productivity. There is much debate about the potential of AI to be the next major general-purpose technology and create complementary innovations in a variety of applications across the sector. These may be related to specific software or hardware, big data analytics, machine learning, cyber-physical systems, or applications embodied in robots and other artifacts, and different technologies have different characteristics. And have skill requirements.

Recently, the number of AI-related publications has increased significantly, and the share of AI’s knowledge base and AI-related inventions has increased significantly. This suggests that AI is widespread throughout the country, but data and analysis on the spread of AI across businesses and sectors is still inadequate, especially beyond the United States.

Ongoing research in the OECD aims to bridge this gap by analyzing the drivers and implications of AI adoption and adoption. It ranges from measuring AI development, including patents and trademarks, to the skills required for AI-related work. This will be discussed at a virtual conference last year, and the latest research will be presented at a conference next month, focusing on the impact of AI adoption and adoption on productivity and business dynamics.

Author’s Note: The views expressed here are those of the author and should not be attributed to the OECD or its member states.

