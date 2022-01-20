Epic Games Appeals Apple Proceedings Claims Courts Made Mistakes





Epic Games is today at Epicv. We have begun appealing the judge’s decision in the Apple proceedings and submitted an opening summary to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Both Apple and Epic Games have decided to appeal the original ruling because neither company was happy with the results. Epic Games wanted the court to force Apple to support a third-party App Store, but that didn’t happen.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, said the verdict was not a “win for developers and consumers” and confirmed that Epic Games would appeal shortly after the verdict was issued. did. In the complaint, “Epic Games” asked whether Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers had made mistakes in some of her findings, including Apple’s non-monopoly.

In the filing, Epic Games reiterates that Apple’s App Store limits and pricing are harmful to developers and consumers, calling the App Store unnecessary.

Without these restrictions, iPhone users and app developers can use an alternative app store, and users can get their apps directly from the developers. Developers can procure payment mechanisms with additional features to reduce app costs. Epic wants to compete with Apple to meet its demand by offering the iPhone App Store and in-app payment solutions, but it can’t. Epic charges developers far less than Apple’s 30% commission to increase innovation and reduce costs.

Apple prevents Epic and other potential competitors from offering those options. Therefore, Epic has filed this antitrust proceeding. The district court’s fact-finding reveals that Apple’s actions are exactly what is prohibited by antitrust law.

“Epic Games” claims that the court made a mistake if no Sherman Act violation against Apple was found. This could lead Apple to be portrayed as a monopoly and lead to very different decisions.

The purpose of the appeal is to overturn the ruling against Apple, and much of the rest of the document goes beyond the original argument from the first proceeding.

The district court’s decision on Epic’s Sherman Act allegations should be revoked, and the liability decision should be entered in Epic’s favor with a remand to determine appropriate injunctive relief. The district court’s decision on Apple’s contract breach and declaratory judgment counterclaim should be revoked, and the judgment should be entered in Epic’s favor.

Epic’s full opening briefs can be read on Scribd for anyone interested in the company’s anti-Apple discussions.

