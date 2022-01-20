GDC research shows NFT, a cryptocurrency that is not popular among game makers





The Game Developers Conference presented the results of the 10th Annual State of the Industry Survey, revealing the views of more than 2,700 people working in and around the game. It includes insights on how developers respond to gaming topics such as NFTs, the Metaverse, and the industry’s toxic crisis.

The survey has been underway for 10 years and the results are announced shortly before this year’s GDC conference, which will be held in late March this year. The survey looked at the ideas of gaming experts, from workplace harassment to new ideas for NFTs and the Metaverse, and the results were enlightening.

More game studios are taking steps to combat workplace toxicity, according to the highlights of the GDC press release.38% of industry respondents take the initiative and “start”[ed] A conversation about how workplace harassment and toxicity are treated within the industry. ” The other 62% of respondents say they didn’t do anything, but developers have made the workplace better for everyone involved, especially after a very public proceeding in a company like Activision Blizzard. Shows that you are thinking more about how to do it.

Despite the constant chatter and news flow about cryptocurrencies and non-alternative tokens, 72% of game developers said neither they nor the studios were interested in integrating crypto payments into their games. 70% said the same about NFTs. Only 1% of respondents say the studio is currently using either cryptocurrencies or NFTs, indicating that widespread in-game adaptation is still far away.

Developers seem to feel the same about the Metaverse, with 83% of developers saying they are not involved in developing content or experiences for user-generated content platforms such as Roblox and Minecraft. Content creation for these two titles is part of the most popular current representation of the Metaverse.

While the PC is still the most popular platform for development (63% of developers worked on PC games last year), the PlayStation hits the Xbox as the most popular console for developers to create games. I’m defeated. Since the second year of the survey, more developers are working on PlayStation games each year than Xbox titles. Last year, 31% of developers were working on PS5 titles and 29% were working on Xbox Series X / S titles.

On a small scale, 20% of developers were working on switch titles. This has increased significantly since the days of Wii U and 3DS. 30% of developers have been working on games for phones or mobile devices since 55% in 2013. The new platform still faces uncertainty among many developers. 47% are uncertain whether Steam Deck will be a long-term viable platform.

