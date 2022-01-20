How to get a free hotel booking link on Google





A new tutorial on the Google Ads YouTube channel provides simple, step-by-step instructions for setting up a free hotel booking link.

This video will help Google Ads users learn how to take advantage of the features the company has launched within the last year.

Google announced a free hotel booking link in March 2021 to expand the opportunities for small boutiques nationwide to large chains.

These lists provide free traffic directly to your site, providing live updates and availability. When added to this link type, you can use free booking links in combination with hotel ads to maximize exposure.

What is a free booking link?

Currently, when users search for hotel prices and availability and find out more about a particular hotel, Google will display a free booking link.

The main advantage of these links is that you can send the user directly to the page of your choice.

Travelers search for hotels on Google and[空室状況を確認]Click to go to a page listing all the options for booking the selected hotel.

Screenshot of YouTube.com/GoogleAds, January 2022. How does the free hotel booking link work?

There are some important differences between free booking links and paid booking links.

Hotel ads are paid links and the list is ranked according to Google’s ad auctions and algorithms.

Free booking links are free links ranked according to their usefulness to the user.

Google may display free booking links along with paid hotel ads.

What does a hotel ad look like?

Free booking links display information similar to paid hotel ads. They show:

Your site name (or hotel name) Room rates for the selected date Official site badge (for hotel owners, direct suppliers, or technology providers) Screenshots from YouTube.com/GoogleAds, January 2022.How to set up a free reservation link

If you are a hotel center partner, you may already be seeing a free booking link.

The hotel is eligible to automatically display a free booking link by meeting the following requirements:

Existing Hotel Center Partner Currently participating in hotel advertising

You are eligible to see all properties that have bids, prices available, and a dedicated landing page for existing hotel promotions.

If you are a hotel or hotel partner and have not set up a hotel center account, start it first. Depending on the role of the hotel, there are several guides, including:

Hotel Owner Connectivity Partner Agency

The Hotel Center is a hub where you can manage your hotel’s online presence. Hotel information and management details can be found through your Google Business Profile.

With this information set, you can set up a free booking link or place a hotel ad.

If your hotel uses a booking system, you may be connected to Google through its provider. We recommend that you check with your provider to set up a free booking link.

Are vacation rental homes eligible?

Individual owners of vacation rental properties will not have access to the free hotel booking links from Google Ads.

However, if you are in the property management business, you may be able to use your Hotel Center account.

Currently, the requirements for this category are:

You must be a registered property management business You must have a direct booking website or listed on a booking site that is integrated with Google’s vacation rentals

For more information, see the full Google video below.

Featured Image: PST Vector / Shutterstock

