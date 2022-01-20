Google is reportedly planning a new AR headset in 2024 – TechCrunch





Frankly, it would be even more surprising at this point if Google hadn’t baked its own AR headset. According to a new report from The Verge, the company is targeting a shipping date of 2024 for the latest hardware to dive into extended real estate in order to compete with Meta and Apple. In space for quite some time.

Today’s report cites a combination of internal sources and job lists. This seems to refer to a device running a new operating system with a custom chip (latest Pixel handset) that outsources some of its onboard processing power to a remote server. This would be in line with Stadia, a corporate remote gaming initiative that has so far received a lukewarm welcome. Imagine relying on an onboard 5G connection or using a connected handset. Similar to cloud gaming efforts, products designed to be worn outside the home can be a difficult problem to resolve delays.

Google’s venture in AR and VR was also a mixed bag. The company discontinued Glass in 2015, less than a year after it was generally available for sale. Both pricing and feature limitations are said to play a major role in product failure, which may have been more than five years ago.

The company then moved to another model of this technology through Google Glass Enterprise Edition, getting even closer to Microsoft’s XR play, HoloLens. AR hasn’t gotten completely mainstream, but Microsoft has had some success in this category thanks to a large partnership with the U.S. Army, such as the $ 22 billion signed with 120,000 headsets. I am.

Project Iris seems to be deep in Google’s development gut, and CEO Sundar Pichai is naturally closed-mouthed and even slimy in his discussions about future AR play. .. For some time we have been deeply focused on thinking through computing in the long run. He said in a recent earnings announcement. We’ve talked about ambient computing, but it’s only a matter of time before you see other successful form factors besides the phone. And AR is an exciting part of that future.

What is clear is that Google sees the top of the wave and wants some of it. Despite some stumbling blocks, the company may be in a good position to offer attractive products. This brings augmented reality to the face of consumers beyond high-value corporate transactions.

I contacted Google for comments on the story.

