Breakthrough in flow cytometry technology





Image-enabled cell sorting identifies cells of interest and quickly separates them from complex cell pools. Credit: Science non-exclusive license, Tobias Wstefeld

Global medical technology companies Becton, Dickinson and Company are collaborating with the European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) today, and a study published as a cover story in the January 21 issue of Journal Science brings new BD innovations. Announced to profile. Flow cytometry adds fluorescence imaging and image-based decisions to classify individual cells very quickly, based on the type and amount of biomarkers present, as well as the visual details of each cell. increase. New technologies have the potential to transform immunology, cell biology, and genomics research and enable the discovery of new cell-based therapies.

Cell selection by flow cytometry allows scientists to identify and select individual cells based on their specific characteristics and study them in more detail, or how each cell responds to a new drug. Is a technology that allows you to evaluate and perform other single cell experiments. Traditionally, cell sorters work through the identification and quantification of specific biomarkers (such as proteins) on or within the cell. BD’s new innovation, known as BD CellView Image Technology, can capture multiple images of individual cells flowing through the system at a rate of 15,000 cells per second, classifying cells based on individual detailed microscopic image analysis. Add features that were previously impossible. Cell at this speed.

By adding imaging to the identification and quantification of traditional biomarkers, the new technology identifies not only the presence and amount of biomarkers present in cells, but also their location and distribution within cells. By imaging the distribution of biomarkers with this technology, researchers can obtain detailed information about cells that were not visible in traditional flow cytometry experiments. This allows you to answer complex biological questions such as cell growth, function, and interaction, and to find out the exact location. All of the intracellular viruses or proteins at a very accelerated pace.

Schematic of image-enabled cell sorting developed by BD Biosciences and road-tested by EMBL. Credit: BD Biosciences

Tom Paulen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of BD, said: “This breakthrough is essentially a rate of nearly one million cells per minute, based on what researchers look under a microscope to identify specific features of cells of interest and what they see. It is the same as classifying individual cells for further analysis. It analyzes 1,000 times more data than the conventional flow cytometry method and classifies cells at a rate of 15,000 per second based on the image. BD was the first company to commercialize flow cytometry technology in the 1970s, and this is yet another company, an example of the history of innovation and technological leadership in this area. “

This new technology bridges the long-standing gap in biomedical research by allowing scientists to more quickly display and isolate cells with certain observable and interesting properties. This accelerates discovery research as virology and oncology.

“This technology is highly aimed at providing researchers with differentiated and flexible capabilities for analyzing single cells, highly of optics, mechanical, electrical, biomedical, and software engineers and scientists. It represents the culmination of more than a decade of work by an interdisciplinary team, “says Eric. Diebold, Global Vice President of R & D at BD Biosciences and co-author of this paper. “We’ve just scratched the surface of the type of science that this new high-throughput image-based cell sorting technology enables. We look forward to how BD and the entire scientific community can leverage it to advance the foundations of both. . Research and development of treatments. “

BDCellViewImageTechnology that emphasizes single-cell imaging integrated into flow cytometry. Credit: BD Biosciences

Details of the study

In a study published in Science, researchers used BD CellView Image Technology to NF-B, a protein complex that plays an important role in cell-mediated immunity and stress response. We studied the regulators of the chain enhancer) pathway. The EMBL team measured the activity of this pathway by tracking the location of RelA, a protein that migrates from the cytoplasm to the nucleus during activation. With BD CellView Image Technology, the screen allowed us to identify some new regulators of this important cellular pathway in hours instead of the days required by traditional approaches. This result has broad implications for accelerating the pace of genomic research and therapeutic discovery.

Dr. Lars Steinmetz, senior scientist at EMBL, said: Co-author of genetics and dissertation at Stanford University. “This is what BD Cell View Image Technology achieves and defines a new standard for cell isolation and characterization. This technology is a high-resolution genome aimed at collecting functional information on all parts of the genome. We are excited to apply it to screening. We are also exploring applications for cell-based diagnosis and cell characterization in health and illness. ”

AI-driven ultra-fast technology visually identifies cells without images. More information: Daniel Schraivogel et al, High Speed ​​Fluorescence Imaging Compatible Cell Selection, Science (2022). DOI: 10.1126 /science.abj3013. www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abj3013

Provided by BD Biosciences

Quote: Breakthrough Advances in Flow Cytometry Technology (January 20, 2022) from https: //phys.org/news/2022-01-landmark-advancement-cytometry-technology.html January 2022 Obtained on the 20th.

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

