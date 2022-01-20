The airline’s situation is improving with a clear victory in 5G.finally





AT & T and Verizon have agreed to temporarily postpone 5G deployments at major airports, but American and United CEOs will resolve disputes without thousands of flight delays, detours or cancellations. Said. They predicted those disastrous consequences earlier this week.

Doug Parker, CEO of American Airlines, said: “I don’t think this will cause any significant confusion in the future.”

Scott Kirby, CEO of United, said: “We don’t have a final solution yet, but we’re confident we’ll get there.”

Last year, the Federal Communications Commission auctioned C-band Spectrum to US wireless operators and sold $ 81 billion, enabling them to offer robust and profitable 5G services. However, airlines soon began shouting that using the technology near the airport could interfere with the aircraft’s radar altimeter, an instrument that tells pilots how high the plane is from the ground. The altimeter is important for landing an airplane with poor visibility.

This can mean a wide range of ongoing and costly schedule disruptions. Perhaps there can be tens of thousands of flight delays per year. It can cost billions of dollars for an industry that has lost tens of billions of dollars in the last two years due to a pandemic.

For whatever reason, canceling or delaying a flight is costly. The shortage of staff due to Omicron’s case and the turmoil of just two weeks during the recent vacation travel season due to bad weather cost Delta $ 80 million. This could cause schedule confusion, unlike what has been seen for decades. After several temporary 5G service delays, the White House and Telecom have agreed this week to postpone technology rollout near the airport until consensus is reached on how to address potential issues. Reached.

The telecommunications company didn’t seem happy with the ceasefire.

AT & T spokesman Megan Ketterer said, “I’m dissatisfied with what the FAA has done in nearly 40 countries: the inability to safely deploy 5G technology without interrupting aviation services, in a timely manner. I strongly urge you to deploy it. ” CNN is owned by AT & T.

However, airline executives said they were confident that there could be a short-term agreement that would satisfy all parties.

“Technical experts working on it tell us that if they can all share information and work on it, it’s not really that complicated,” Parker said Thursday. “Therefore, they seem encouraged to be able to deal with this in a way that allows full deployment of 5G, including near the airport. Until everyone looks really comfortable. I don’t expect. Nobody wants to do this again, so something turned on near the airport. “

Local airlines that fly small planes, such as American Eagle, Delta Connection, and United Express, still have some problems. Faye Malaki Black, chairman of the regional aviation association, said her members are still waiting for what rules apply if flight visibility is poor.

“The manufacturer of regional aircraft has submitted the same plan to the FAA,” Black told CNN. “They have never heard a reply. I don’t know when they will hear a reply.”

However, after many US international airlines suspended flights due to 5G concerns, most of those flights were resumed.

The new issue is what airlines need last

5G has been a major issue for the industry, which has been tackling large-scale issues one after another for almost two years in the pandemic, as the latest major issue. American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines alone have reported total losses of $ 36.5 billion since the beginning of 2020, excluding special items. After 47 years without recording an annual loss, Southwest Airlines is about to report an annual loss for the second consecutive year next week.

But hope may be on the horizon of American airlines. Despite the rise of Omicron, airlines say bookings are for this spring break and they continue to look forward to a strong summer. Most predict a recovery in profitability in 2022.

Leisure domestic travel has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels, even though business travel is still declining from its pre-pandemic state. American Airlines said Thursday that small business travel was about 80% pre-pandemic and travel by large business customers was still down 60%.

Still, the timing of Omicron’s surge has actually come at the best possible time for airlines, despite problems during the holidays, said Philip Baggary, Chief Airlines Credit Analyst at Standard & Poor’s. Says.

“It was terrible that it hit during the holidays because it ruined the operation,” he said. “But the passengers went ahead because it contained a vacation plan that had already been created. Demand was there.”

He also said that January and February are historically the latest periods of air travel, so the impact on bookings is limited.

“The next six weeks were the cause of the loss anyway,” he said.

However, Mr. Vagary said during the pandemic, airlines seemed to be on the verge of a turnaround, but only slipped through their fingers.

“I think the expectation of increased bookings in the spring and summer and a recovery in profitability is a reasonable base case,” Vagary said. “But many other things can happen.”

Among the concerns of airlines is another variant that again reduces the demand for air travel, with further restrictions on international flights. They also face uncertainty about higher fuel costs, which is the second highest fuel cost for airlines after wages and allowances. And because they are preparing to negotiate with the union, they are facing higher labor costs. Many unions complain that they are at the limit after the most difficult two years.

Therefore, the ceasefire of 5G combat was relatively rare good news for the aviation industry, and no more bad news was needed.

–CNN’s Pete Muntean and Gregory Wallace contributed to this report

