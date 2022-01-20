Many game developers also hate NFTs, according to a GDC study.





NFTs are a controversial topic in the video game industry these days. Fans did not respond well to the Ubisofts NFT project and the protests against NFTs at STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl were so enthusiastic that game developers decided to cancel them altogether. But video game fans aren’t the only ones skeptical of new technologies. Many game developers have the same strong emotions, according to an annual survey of the Game Developers Conference released Thursday.

When asked how they felt about the potential of cryptocurrencies or NFTs in games, some called it the future of games, the study said. However, the majority of respondents opposed both practices, citing potential fraud, overall monetization concerns, and environmental implications.

The way this isn’t identified as a rat lecture is beyond me

Many direct quotes from the developers were bitter. It’s beyond me how this isn’t identified as a human course, one wrote. Another said he didn’t want to support burning the rainforest to make sure someone owns the jpeg. Burn them to the ground. Prohibit anyone involved in them. I’m currently working for an NFT company and quit to escape from it, another said.

Not everything was so important. One positive reaction, called cryptocurrencies / NFTs, is the wave of the future. However, according to survey data, 70% of respondents say the studio is not interested in NFTs. This may indicate that many game NFTs will not be seen in the near future.

The survey also showed that after workers protested Activision Blizzard and Vodeo Games organized the first certified video game studio union in North America, there was growing support for the union in the industry. Fifty-five percent of respondents said that gaming industry workers need to integrate the highest amount of money in the decade GDC conducted the survey, up from 51% in 2021 and 23% where they work. Said that discussions on integration took place in. Only 18% believe that the industry actually forms a union, but 36% said they support union negotiations.

However, research shows that the studio still has a lot to do to combat toxicity. Only 38% of respondents said they were contacted by the company to discuss how to deal with illegal activity and toxicity in the industry. That is, 62% did not. And some of the quotes from the respondents were very critical, and above all, the company’s response was a lukewarm lip service, calling it terribly inadequate. While some have positive opinions about the company’s behavior, survey data show that developers feel they need to do more.

GDC is still set to be a face-to-face meeting

GDC releases the survey about two months before the physical GDC2022 meeting. Despite the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the event will be held directly at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from March 21st to 25th.

In an interview with The Verge, Katie Stern, Vice President of Media and Entertainment at InformaTech, the organization of GDC, promised to hold the event directly, as long as it is safe and permitted. To attend the meeting, participants must be vaccinated and boosted if the first vaccination was completed before September 14, 2021. Participants must also wear a mask.

According to Stern, GDC expects 15,000 to 17,000 participants, down from 29,000 in 2019, when the last face-to-face GDC show took place. E3 is not a face-to-face meeting this year, but the DICE Summit will also be held directly in February.

