Brokers may face competition from “insurance companies” such as Amazon and Google





Fifty-five percent of consumers are more interested in buying fictitious insurance products from Amazon than traditional insurance companies. (Photo: Shutterstock)

During the pandemic, the popularity of online shopping has skyrocketed. According to Breeze’s research data, many consumers are now considering buying insurance in the same place they buy clothes, books and groceries.

Technology companies are pouring money into what is known as InsurTech. By the third quarter of 2021, CB Insights estimates that global investment reached $ 10.5 billion, 48% higher than the year-end total of the 2020s.

The big question is whether consumers use Amazon, Facebook, or Google for insurance. Breeze tested this question by surveying 1,500 adult consumers. The majority buy insurance from Amazon, but not from Facebook or Google. Fifty-five percent of consumers are more interested in buying fictitious insurance products from Amazon than traditional insurance companies. Only 46% and 38% said the same thing on Google and Facebook, respectively.

Amazon entered health insurance before launching Heaven in 2018, and recently embarked on Amazon Care. In addition, Amazon is considering other financial services such as account verification, so consumers have some knowledge of Amazon and personal finance.

According to PropertyCausalty360, insurers should expect major tech companies such as Google and Amazon to expand their influence in this sector. These companies can leverage information and analytics for state-owned enterprises to create new streams of digital resources. Carriers can rely on such companies to form partnerships that can personalize their insurance products. Technology companies are bringing creativity to the insurance market and setting new standards for product distribution.

In fact, 59% of survey respondents are interested in buying health or life insurance from a health insurance company or a pharmacy such as CVS or Walgreens rather than from a traditional carrier, but 41% are not. .. 51% are interested in buying disability insurance from payroll and HR companies such as Zenefits and Bill.com, rather than from traditional carriers. 49 percent didn’t.

Breeze concludes that it’s a great opportunity for tech companies to sit at the insurance table. They have robust data and technical infrastructure that can be leveraged to underwrite and sell insurance products.

