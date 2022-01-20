New Graylock Venture Partner Mustafa Suleyman is looking for a workaround for AI – TechCrunch





Mustafa Suleyman has been in artificial intelligence for 12 years, using machine learning systems and AI to explore ways to do important things at work and make a big impact.

And over the years, I was fortunate enough to be at the forefront of many cutting-edge applications for AI, he told TechCrunch. Over the years, that experience has given me a really good intuition, when some of the AI ​​is ready for the real world and when it’s not. The project I saw failed mainly because people overestimate the goodness of AI. People believe that AI is this silver bullet and can solve all problems, but in reality, it needs to correctly create environmental and application problems.

Suleyman is now making good use of that intuition on the venture capital side. After previously investing in a company with Gray Rock’s partner Reid Hoffman, Sreyman has made a complete leap to join Gray Rock as a venture partner.

He joined Google and was Vice President of AI Product Management and AI Policy. Prior to that, he co-founded and led DeepMind, an AI company acquired by Google in 2014.

“AI will undoubtedly touch on every aspect of our lives in the next few years. At Graylock, we believe that entrepreneurs have plenty of opportunities to continue building in this area, Hoffman said in an email. Mustafa is visionary, knowledgeable and connected throughout the vast AI landscape. He is a valuable resource for our existing portfolio and we hope to become a member of the board of directors for new AI investments. I know.”

Suleyman is eager to work with the early founders. He said he was a very fearless and really energetic person, afraid to take risks when he found an opportunity.

He believes that the AI ​​companies out there have many opportunities. As ecosystems mature, the era of AI has arrived, and more and more people are understanding the strengths and limitations of AI and how to use it, he says. AI doesn’t necessarily have a technical background, but it’s made more accessible and easy to use by people who are creating new ways to use machine learning.

So AI is at a turning point, he says. Today, we have an AI system that can generate new texts, conversational sentences, and entire paragraphs, approaching human-level performance.

Suleyman added that the range of things entrepreneurs can do when they can basically have an API that allows them to talk to users in natural language is amazing and their imagination is limited. Coupled with the explosive growth of the Metaverse over the past few years and all the excitement around it, we are confident that AI is playing a central role in virtual reality, games and the Metaverse.

These are some areas he sees as AI winning, but there are also areas where he thinks AI doesn’t exist enough, such as large infrastructure, manufacturing, and logistics distribution. I’m looking for a company to step up to incorporate. Scheduling, shipping tracking, route optimization scheduling and coordination.

If you look at the flow of the AI ​​pipeline, you can see that the Metaverse and the game dominate the space as the characters and avatars come to life. Think of ReadyPlayerOne. Here is an animated parallel world.

Being able to plan and predict, not only generate scripted or written responses, but actually emerge and adapt to the environment, Suleyman said. On the enterprise side, the timing of AI and medical imaging is undoubtedly proven to work in research, ready for large-scale production, and will be very successful.

