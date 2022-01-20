Google creates a new blockchain group





According to a Bloomberg report, Google will announce a new division focused on blockchain and related technologies under Shiva Kumar Bencataraman Engineering Vice President, who has been working on search advertising for over a decade (January 20). ).

Venkataraman currently operates a unit focused on blockchain and other next-generation distributed computing and data storage technologies, according to emails seen by the press. He will be the founding leader of Labs, a business unit that covers Google’s various virtual and augmented reality initiatives, the report said. A Google spokesperson declined to comment on Bloomberg.

Arnold Goldberg, president of the new Google Payments and Commerce, who joined the company after a long mission at PayPal, recently said the company is paying a lot of attention to cryptocurrencies.

Last fall, Google placed a group working on virtual reality hardware and software in the lab, focusing on long-term technology projects that directly support core products and businesses. Said.

Google’s blockchain units are relatively small compared to other product areas, a person familiar with the company told Bloomberg.

Early in Google’s career, Venkataraman published research on enterprise methods for distributed computing that connect multiple machines in a network, the report said.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday (January 19th) that Goldberg had hired Google to oversee the payments department. This is a move seen as part of Alphabet’s enterprise, promoting its involvement in more financial services, including a more active role in cryptocurrencies.

Google has been successful with Google Pay and its mobile wallets, but hasn’t been very involved in cryptocurrencies in the past. In October, Google abandoned plans to launch a digital check and savings service called Plex rather than targeting specific partners and the entire consumer finance industry.

Google Pay gained some traction in India, but struggled elsewhere. Google also doesn’t have its own credit card or financial product. Google does not charge any fees for transactions with mobile wallets.

