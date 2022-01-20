Senate committee votes to advance major technology antitrust bills





The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 16-6 on Thursday to submit a major technology competition bill. Some experts believe that legislators have done their best to significantly reform the laws governing the industry.

The American Innovation and Choice Online Act has been passed in a bipartisan way and has begun a path that could be fully adopted by the Senate.

Five Republicans voted with the Democrats to get the bill out of the committee. .C. , Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Josh Hawley, R-Mo. And John Kennedy, Republican Party.

The Commission’s House counterparts have submitted similar bills, and Senate actions could spur further movement in that regard. The White House has not yet considered whether to support this particular law, but generally supports efforts to intensify competition, and President Joe Biden is a progressive leader in antitrust legislation. Was installed.

The bill has significant implications, especially for Amazon, Apple, and Google, but as it is currently written, it also applies to other large platforms such as Facebook owners Meta and TikTok.

The bill prohibits major platforms defined by criteria such as number of users and market capitalization from discriminating against other businesses that depend on the service, sometimes referred to as self-priority.

So, for example, Amazon couldn’t simply decide to list its branded products above the list of third-party rivals in the search rankings. Similarly, Apple and Google couldn’t unfairly rank their apps above their rivals in their mobile app stores. The same principle applies to results from Google’s popular search engine.

Senators had proposed more than 100 amendments to the bill by the start of Thursday’s markup, but only a handful were discussed as Klobuchar promised to promote efficiency and continue to address protracted concerns.

Only one of the amendments discussed on Thursday was adopted, and changes were proposed by Klobuchar and Glasley. Introduced by Republican Senator John Cornyn, the amendment is based on the bill’s requirements for a major platform for other services to interoperate, with foreign adversaries such as China being American users. It was intended to make it more difficult to access the data.

Klobuchar expressed concern that the first wording of the amendment would give the technology platform more room to break out of its responsibilities under the law. With this change, Konin’s language has been narrowed to explicitly cover data transfers to the governments of the People’s Republic of China or other adversaries and companies controlled by them.

Still, some senators allowed the vote to proceed, but said it was worth discussing more amendments after Thursday. Some who voted in favor of the bill said they wanted more changes to be seen in order to get approval in the floor vote.

The markup was significantly shorter than the House Summer Marathon. This was an almost all-day session that considered a total of six bills. The Senate markup on Thursday took about three hours of discussion on a single bill.

Several senators on either side of the aisle lamented the relatively short time between introduction and markup of the bill and disputed the fact that the bill alone did not receive a full trial in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. I chanted.

Klobuchar counterattacks her and Glasley talking to dozens of stakeholders about the bill, engaging with many lawmakers and their staff, and discussing the bill at a hearing of the Antimonopoly Subcommittee related to its content. did.

Two California Democrats, Senator Dianne Feinstein and Senator Alex Padilla, initially disagreed and then finally voted in favor of pushing the bill. Both have expressed concern that the bill appears to be targeted at home-based companies, but Klobuchar said how the bill means that those responsible under the law may change over time. Clarified that the target platform is intentionally defined in.

The bill’s path to full Senate approval is still ambiguous and relies on leadership to make time for it among many other legislative priorities. But Thursday’s vote is a promising step for those who want to see reforms, including big tech rivals like Yelp and Sonos, who met White House officials on Wednesday about barriers to competition in the industry. ..

The Big Tech platform, meanwhile, is conducting large-scale lobbying and public relations campaigns as a measure of how seriously the threat of passing the bill is taken. For example, Cruz, who voted to move the bill forward, said in a markup Thursday that he had a 40-minute phone call with Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss the topic.

Cook said the bill could make it difficult for Apple to opt out of monitoring from apps, according to Cruz. However, Mr. Cruz said he did not interpret the bill as having its effect. Apple declined to comment on the call.

Industry groups blamed the bill’s progress on Thursday, and reform activist organizations supported the bill.

In a post-voting statement, Senate CEO Adam Kovasevich said, “From the Senate, the bill isn’t ready to enter the Senate. I’ve heard enough reservations to reveal. ” “The issue raised by the Democratic Party is not just a tweak, but a fundamental issue of how the bill affects consumers, competitiveness and security.”

“Despite millions of dollars of lobbying by monopolies to influence lawmakers, a bipartisan senator group has clearly stated that Big Tech is too powerful,” the US economy said. Sara Miller, Managing Director of the Free Project, said in a statement.

