Nicki Minaj whistleblowers harass and file lawsuits in California – Billboard

A female lawyer who recently withdrew the proceedings against Nicki Minaj revealed that the rapper had only been dismissed from the proceedings because she plans to resubmit the same charges in California on Thursday (January 20). ..

Jennifer Huff accused her of harassing her and quieting her after raping Minage (real name: Onika Malaj) and her husband Kenneth Petty decades ago last year. Last week she voluntarily withdrew Minage from the incident without explanation.

expedition

Watch the latest videos, charts and news

At a hearing in Manhattan Federal Court on Thursday, Huff’s lawyers clarified the reason: they plan to resubmit the case in California Federal Court. As Rolling Stone first reported, Hough’s lawyer told the judge that he believed that Minaj lived there and therefore had better jurisdiction over the case.

In a statement released after the hearing, Minage’s lawyers filed a proceeding in California to avoid the recent sanctions demanded on judges as punishment for filing unfounded proceedings. He called for a plan to resubmit to a “flirty gambit” by a lawyer.

“As always, they decided to adopt tactics without worrying about studying the law,” said Judd Barstein, Minage’s chief attorney. “If they did, they would find that resubmitting their frivolous actions in another jurisdiction would only result in another court sanctioning them.”

Hough’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburne, has confirmed that the proceedings will be re-filed in California, but with “various counts” and potential new unnamed defendants. He also counterattacked Bernstein’s accusations directly.

“If I were Mr. Malaj, I would pay close attention to the invoice she received from the counsel,” Blackburn said using the official name of Minage. “Since the beginning of the proceedings, he has been engaged in a claim movement proposing to raise a myriad of frivolous sanctions, none of which have been raised and none of them have any merit. Carefully constructed as sanctions. I look forward to receiving this latest version of her lawyer’s billing exercise. “

Huff filed a complaint in August, claiming that he remained bullied and quiet after being raped by Petty in 1994. She said she was “traumatized for life,” and she and her family were subsequently harassed and threatened by Minage and Petty. Both strongly deny the accusations.

After months of pesky procedural controversy, Huff said he should automatically make a “default” decision because he didn’t respond, but Minage and Petty said they weren’t properly addressed. .. At that time, Blackburn was telling Billboard, “Look forward to it!”

The proceedings against Minage were withdrawn last week and will be resubmitted in California, but New York’s claims against Petty will continue for the foreseeable future. Huff is still seeking a default decision against him, and the judge will soon decide whether to admit it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/business/legal/nicki-minaj-accuser-refiling-harassment-lawsuit-california-1235021174/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos