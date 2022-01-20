Is Rainbow Six Extraction cross-platform?





Operator, get ready. A new threat has invaded the world of Rainbow Six. Chimeric parasites are back at Rainbow Six Extraction. Hopefully a familiar operator of Rainbow Six Siege can take on a variety of missions and find a way to reclaim the land occupied by Arcaen. However, it cannot be done alone. As with Siege, teamwork is essential. You can go solo, but the team will be reduced to three. However, doing so is almost a death sentence when things get tougher. Therefore, you will want as many friends as possible to look at your back.

Playing with friends is an ideal way to experience Rainbow Six Extraction, as it is so focused on collaboration. There are matchmaking options, but nothing is more effective than a team of friends who can trust each other to keep each other safe. However, not all of us have the same system to play Rainbow Six Extraction. In that case, you’ll need cross-platform support to form a team. If you need to know if your friends on different platforms can help you fight these new alien threats, here’s everything you need to know if Rainbow Six Extracts is cross-platform.

See more Does Rainbow Six Extraction support cross-platform?

Yes, Rainbow Six Extraction has full cross-platform support. As confirmed on the game’s official website, you can team and match-make with all PlayStation, Xbox, Stadia, and PC players. This feature is on by default, so you don’t have to worry about digging into the menu to turn it on. To find friends on different platforms, add them using your Ubisoft Connect account name and invite them to your team using the in-game squad menu.

However, if you only want to play with people on a particular platform of your choice, you have the option of turning off cross-play to limit your matchmaking options.

Does Rainbow Six Extraction have a cross progression?

Yes; Just as important as having cross-play is having cross-progression. Thankfully, if you decide to play Rainbow Six Extraction on multiple platforms, you won’t lose anything. No matter where you play, everything you do, earn, unlock, and buy remains in your account. Only achievements and trophies are not transferred.

